'96' fame Gouri Kishan in Mari Selvaraj's next with Dhanush

Malayalam actor Rajisha Vijayan is also part of the cast.

Flix Kollywood

Actor Gouri G. Kishan, who played the teenage version of Trisha in the Tamil romantic drama 96 has been signed to play a key role in Dhanush’s next tentatively titled Karnan which is being directed by Pariyerum Perumal fame Mari Selvaraj.

Sharing the news on Twitter, Gouri wrote, "I am deeply humbled to announce that I am on-board #D41 with the phenomenal @mari_selvaraj sir. #Karnan @dhanushkraja @rajisha_vijayan @theVcreations #Thenieshwar @LakshmiPriyaaC Shoot in progress!"

The film is touted to be an action- entertainer which is based on a real life incident that happened in an estate near Tirunelveli. The film also stars Malayalam actor Rajisha Vijayan as the female lead, and recently DOP turned actor Natarajan aka Natty was roped in for a key role.

Actor Lal has posted an image of himself and Dhanush with the caption "Yemen and Karnan".

Dhanush reportedly plays the character named Karnan and Lal will be seen as Yemen. The film is bankrolled by Kalaipuli S Thanu. If reports are to be believed, the shoot of the film is in its final stage, and it is expected to be wrapped up in February.

Recently, Gouri Kishan also landed an important role in Thalapathy Vijay’s Master directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Tipped to be a gangster drama, there are rumours that the film will feature Vijay in the role of a college professor with a violent past and it'll be the first time that Vijay will be seen playing a professor.

Gouri awaits the release of 96 Telugu remake, which stars Sharwanand and Samantha Akkineni in lead roles. The film is directed by Prem Kumar, who helmed the original as well. Produced by Dil Raju, Govind Vasantha, who composed music for the original and even won awards for the same, has been retained for the remake too.

(Content provided by Digital Native)