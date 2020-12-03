92 police personnel were not suspended in Hyderabad: Commissioner denies reports

Reports had claimed that 92 policemen were suspended over their alleged bias to local politicians during the recent GHMC polls.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar on Thursday denied news reports that claimed that 92 police personnel were suspended in one day for their alleged bias to local politicians during the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections held on December 1. News reports had claimed that 72 constables and 20 head constables were facing suspension and salary cuts.

Anjani Kumar took to Twitter stating that a criminal case was being registered against the publication that reported the fake news, "A criminal case is being registered for circulating FAKE NEWS that 92 police officers are suspended in one day . This is WRONG news . Please do not believe it. We are taking legal action against those spreading this FAKE NEWS for vested interest (sic)," he wrote.

Several allegations have been made by political parties, mainly the BJP and the Telangana Congress, against the Hyderabad police, accusing it of being partial to party workers of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and Asaduddin Owaisiâ€™s All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM).

On the day of the election, a minor scuffle had broken out between AIMIM and BJP party workers at the Jangammet ward in Hyderabadâ€™s old city. AIMIM party workers protested against Renuka Soni, a candidate contesting in the Ghansibazar ward on a BJP ticket, visiting the polling station at Jangammet. AIMIM party workers reportedly had claimed that the BJP candidate was neither a local voter nor a polling agent, to be present at the polling station. A heated exchange ensued between party workers of both the BJP and the AIMIM. The local police intervened and brought the situation under control.

On December 2, the BJP filed a complaint with the State Election Commission, alleging that the Hyderabad police was biased in their actions in some polling stations.The party had also called for repolling at Ghansibazar and Puranapul polling stations.

The Telangana Congress had also accused the Hyderabad police of inaction despite instances of cash distribution on November 30, a day before elections. In one of the videos tweeted out by Congress leader and party spokesperson Sravan Dasoju, a group of people could be seen confronting a man allegedly distributing Rs 1,000 to voters at Saroornagar. Another instance of cash distribution was also reported at Banjara hills but the Congress alleged that police took no action. The party had also tweeted out pictures of Hyderabad police vehicles allegedly carrying campaign material for the TRS party.

The Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) party, political rivals of AIMIM in old city, had also accused the Hyderabad police of not taking action against their claims of bogus voters arriving at polling stations. The police had denied the claims made by the parties.