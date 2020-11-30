GHMC polls: Congress accuses TRS of distributing cash for votes in Hyderabad

Congress leaders also posted a series of videos on social media, to back their claims.

GHMC Election 2020

With voting for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) election less than a day away, political parties in the city have been accusing each other of distributing cash for votes. Several videos of persons allegedly distributing money to voters have emerged since Sunday. The Telangana Congress has accused the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) of distributing Rs 1,000 per voter and also accused the Hyderabad police of supporting the ruling party. The TRS on the other hand, has accused the BJP of giving Rs 1000 to Muslims, asking them not to vote.

In one of the videos that was tweeted out by Congress leader and party spokesperson Dr Sravan Dasoju, a group of people are seen confronting a man allegedly distributing money to voters at Saroornagar. In the video, a man wearing a faded pink T-shirt and a mask was said to be ‘caught’ by Congress party workers. The man was found carrying TRS party pamphlets and wads of Rs 500 notes. He is seen apologising even as locals contacted the police and later handed over the man to them.

In another video tweeted out by Sravan Dasoju, he said that Congress party workers confronted TRS party workers for allegedly distributing cash at Banjara Hills. The video shows a scuffle ensuing between two groups even as two police personnel are seen trying to break up the fight. The Congress has accused the TRS of distributing money at wards going to polls under the Banjara Hills and Khairatabad Assembly constituencies.

“Ironically, they (TRS workers) were released without being punished and they are allowed to do the same,” the Congress leader further alleged, stating that no action was taken against them.

#TRS ldrs were caught & handed-over 2 @shobanjarahills by @INCTelangana ldrs when they were distributing money 2voters in BanjaraHills Division, Khairathabad Assembly. Ironically they were released without being punished & they R allowed to do the same.. @TelanganaDGP @CPHydCity pic.twitter.com/2oyvSgQZ1t — Dr Sravan Dasoju (@sravandasoju) November 29, 2020

Congress leader Konda Vishweshwar Reddy also tweeted out pictures of Hyderabad police vehicles allegedly carrying campaign material for the TRS party. However, TNM could not independently verify the claim.

KCR KTR Police in action during elections ? pic.twitter.com/yVOacmJDKq — Konda Vishweshwar Reddy (@KVishReddy) November 29, 2020

Meanwhile, the TRS has accused the BJP of paying Muslims Rs 1,000 for them, to abstain from voting in the upcoming election. The allegation was made by Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Sunday while addressing a public meeting at Patancheru. The Minister said that while all those who believe in a democracy are strong advocates of the citizen’s right to vote, BJP leaders were allegedly trying to exclude Muslims from the same, by paying them Rs 1000.