9-yr-old Kerala boy dies after falling off moving school bus, case against driver

Though it is mandatory, the school bus did not have a door attendant.

In an unfortunate incident, a nine-year-old student of Malappuram district in Kerala lost his life after falling off from the school bus he was travelling in on Tuesday. The student came under the wheels of the bus after he fell, reports say.

The Class 3 student, Farseen Ahammed, was trying to pull out the straps of his bag which had gotten stuck around the door’s handle when the door suddenly opened and he fell out. The bus was taking the children to school and the unfortunate incident took place at 10 am on Tuesday morning, just metres from Farseen’s home. Though he was immediately rushed to the hospital, Farseen’s life could not be saved.

According to a Times of India report, the school bus did not have a door attendant and the accident could have been averted if an attendant was present there.

Road Transport Officer (Enforcement), Malappuram G Gokul told TOI that door attendants were mandatory in school buses but this bus did not have one. The RTO has now sent a show-cause notice to the school following the accident.

Meanwhile, officials of Kolathur police station told TNM that they have registered a case under Section 304 (a) (Causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code against the driver of the school bus. “The investigation is going on. At present, the case has been filed only against the driver, but he has not been arrested yet,” the officials told TNM.

As per reports, the student’s mother is a teacher in the same school.

Following the incident, the RTO has reportedly said that checks will be made more stringent in schools. Earlier, in 2016 and 2018, two school students in Malappuram district have reportedly died in similar incidents.

