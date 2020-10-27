‘9 MM’ will be Manju Warrier’s 50th film

Dhinil Babu will be making his debut as a director with this film.

Flix Mollywood

Malayalam actor Manju Warrier made a stunning comeback with How Old Are You a few years ago and since then has been signing project after project. Recently, she has inked the deal to star in the Malayalam film 9 MM, which will be her landmark 50th film.

Dhinil Babu will be making his debut as a director with this flick and it will be bankrolled by Visakh Subramaniam and Aju Varghese under the banner Funtastic Films. The technical crew of this film includes Dhyan Sreenivasan for scripting with Sam CS to compose the tunes and Vetri Palanisamy to crank the camera. The stunts for this entertainer will be choreographed by Yannick Ben. Dhyan, Sunny Wayne and Dileesh Pothan will be acting in the film along with Manju Warrier, Aju wrote in a post.

While Manju Warrier will be joining the sets of 9 MM soon, she has two other films – Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham and Jack and Jill – waiting for release. Both these films have completed post production but the release is delayed due to the COVID-19 situation.

Manju Warrier currently has a slew of films needing her attention including Padavettu. The film is bankrolled by actor Sunny Wayne under his banner. Liju Krishna is wielding the megaphone besides scripting it. The film has Nivin Pauly and Aditi Balan as the lead pair with Manju Warrier in a pivotal role. Confirming Manju Warrier’s role in the film, Padavettu’s producer Sunny Wayne had said earlier: “With immense joy, we welcome Ms Manju Warrier on board with Padavettu.”

Her role will reportedly be an extended cameo in the film.

Last month, Manju Warrier announced that she will be joining the team of Vellarikka Pattanam. The first look poster of the film featuring animated versions its lead stars Manju Warrier and Soubin Shahir in Kalaripayattu costume had gained the attention of the film buffs online. Sharing the first look online, Manju Warrier wrote back then: “Can’t wait to join this super fun team with dearest @soubinshahir !!! #VellarikkaPattanam Very happy to share the first look poster of my next! Directed By Mahesh Vettiyaar @maheshvettiyaar.”

The film is directed by Mahesh Vettiyaar with the script penned jointly by Sarath Krishna and Mahesh Vettiyaar.

Manju Warrier also has Kayattam and Chathur Mukham in the post-production stage. Sanal Kumar Sasidharan is wielding the megaphone for Kayattam with Manju Warrier co-producing it along with Shaji Mathew and Aruna Mathew.

