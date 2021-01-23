9 adverse events reported in Karnataka since vaccination rollout: Health Dept

The latest was a Davangere woman who was hospitalised after being vaccinated on January 22.

An incident of Serious Adverse Events Following Immunisation (SAEFI) was reported in Karnataka on January 22, taking the total number to nine according to the Health Department bulletin. A 35-year-old female has been hospitalised in Davangere after she exhibited symptoms for SAEFI. The officials of the Health Department did not disclose the intensity of the impact and no updates were given. In another incident on January 21, a 38-year-old Mysuru woman also exhibited symptoms, however, she has recovered since then, according to a health bulletin.

All the nine persons were given the vaccine Covishield (Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine developed in the UK). The recipients exhibited symptoms within 24-48 hours after they were vaccinated. A 47-year-old woman who is also a Davangere resident has recovered. Subsequently, others from Bengaluru Rural and Ramanagara have recovered as well. A 43-year-old resident of Karnataka's Bellary, who had taken vaccination, passed away two days later. The Health Ministry had ordered for a post-mortem to be conducted, which found that the death was due to cardiopulmonary failure.

Another 58-year-old man in Shivamogga died; however, it was also ascertained that the Shivamogga resident died owing to other conditions and that the event is not related to the vaccination.

The Serum Institute of India, which is manufacturing the Covishield vaccine, had released a fact sheet saying that anyone who is severely allergic to any of the ingredients of the vaccine should not be taking it. The ingredients are "L-Histidine, L-Histidine hydrochloride monohydrate, Magnesium chloride hexahydrate, Polysorbate 80, Ethanol, Sucrose, Sodium chloride, Disodium edetate dihydrate (EDTA), water for injection." People taking Covishield should also inform the healthcare worker if they have fever, a bleeding disorder, are immune-compromised or have a bleeding disorder. The healthcare worker should also be informed if the recipient is pregnant, breastfeeding or planning a pregnancy.

The Union government had said as on Tuesday that only 0.18% of those vaccinated against COVID-19 had shown adverse reactions and only 0.002% required hospitalisation, which, it said, is “fairly low”. It should also be noted that side-effects are common to vaccination. Dr Jacob John, a reputed virologist, had told TMM that since the injection is given into the muscles and has biologically active substances, it will create pain in the site, and could also cause fever, body ache and so on.

On the vaccination programme, the Health Department said that the targeted number of vaccination sessions for the day was achieved. Although, against the targeted coverage of 81,519, only 42,425 people were vaccinated, which amounted to just 52%, it said.

Cumulatively, 1,77,022 people have been vaccinated against the target of 3,18,331, which is 56%, so far. Despite the setbacks, the state reported the highest number of healthcare workers being vaccinated across the country since the drive began.

Bengaluru Urban district accounted for 160 fresh infections and two fatalities. Barring Bengaluru, no other city reported even 20 cases.