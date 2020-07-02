889 new COVID-19 cases in Bengaluru, contacts to be traced for most patients

Karnataka reported 1,502 new coronavirus cases in the state on Thursday.

Karnataka reported 1502 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total active cases in the state to 9,406. The total cases so far reported in the state is 18,016.

889 new cases were reported in Bengaluru. Out of this, 872 cases have reported that the contacts are yet to be traced. A majority of the patients without known contacts are in Bengaluru, the data shows. On July 1, the state bulletin reported that 822 people had no known contacts.

90 COVID-19 cases were reported in Dakshina Kannada district on Thursday, while Mysuru recorded 68, Ballari at 65 and Dharwad at 47 COVID-19 cases.

Karnataka reported 19 deaths in the state, taking total deaths in the state to 272. Four of the deaths were due to non COVID-19 causes. Ballari reported the highest number of fatalities, with four COVID-19 patients passing away. Three people have died in Dakshina Kannada district, while two deaths have been reported in Bengaluru. Udupi, Koppala, Mysuru, Hassana, Tumakuru, Belagavi and Uttar Kannada each reported one death. Kalaburagi reported one death, a 36-year-old man who had 'sudden loss of consciousness,' according to the bulletin.

There have also been recent cases of political leaders testing positive for the virus. BJP MLA Bharat Shetty who represents Mangaluru North constituency, announced that had contracted COVID-19. "I have been tested COVID-19 positive. With all your blessings, I'm recovering and will be under treatment for few days. Requesting everyone to please maintain social distancing, wear a mask while going out and wash hands frequently. Please take care of yourselves and your near ones," he said in a tweet.

Karnataka reported that 161 patients are currently in the ICU. Bengaluru reported 113 of the cases, while other districts showed less than 10 cases each.

Meanwhile, 271 new recoveries were reported in Karnataka, taking the total recovered coronavirus cases in the state to 8,334 people who have been discharged.