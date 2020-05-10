88 Indian nurses land in Dubai to help UAE fight COVID-19 pandemic

The nurses hail from Kerala, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

In a friendly gesture to help the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, India has sent a team of medical professionals to the country.

The team of 88 nurses, reportedly specialised in handling intensive care units (ICUs), hailing from the Indian states of Kerala, Karnataka and Maharashtra, landed in Dubai on Saturday night.

All 88 nurses are medical staff of the hospitals of Aster DM Healthcare in India.

According to a report in Khaleej Times, the medical professionals will be quarantined in Dubai for two weeks. After the quarantine period, they will be allotted their duties.

India’s helping hand to UAE in the time of pandemic has come as a measure that will strengthen the ties between the two countries.

Pavan Kapoor, India’s Ambassador to UAE said that the act will strengthen the long-standing friendship between the two countries.

“India and the UAE are showing how a strategic partnership translates into concrete cooperation on the ground in dealing with this pandemic. Helping a friend in need is the motto of cooperation between our two countries,” Pavan Kapoor was quoted as saying.

UAE officials also said that the initiative is a testimony to the relationship shared by the two nations.

“We are deeply grateful to all frontline workers who are working tirelessly to serve the community,” said Humaid Al Qutami, Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority.

Meanwhile, Dr Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman and Managing Director of Aster DM Healthcare, told Gulf News that, “Aster felt duty bound to assist UAE by bringing our medical professionals from India for the best possible healthcare delivery to citizens, residents and visitors alike during the COVID-19 situation, and to be part of increasing the surge capacity.”

He also added that this initiative shows the trusted relationship that exists between India and the UAE.

Azad Moopen was one of the first Indians to get the 'Gold Card' or the 10-year residency visa of UAE.

