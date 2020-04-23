85-year-old woman in AP recovers from COVID-19, her son succumbs to infection

The woman was discharged from the Anantapur district virus hospital on Tuesday.

She lost her son to the coronavirus but an 85-year-old woman won her own battle against the dreaded virus in Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh. The oldest COVID-19 victim in the state, she was discharged from the district virus hospital on Tuesday, Collector Gandham Chandrudu said.

It was her son who first contracted the coronavirus from a relative who returned from Mecca. He was the first patient to die in Anantapur district on April 4 due to COVID-19.

The woman, her grandson (the deceased's son) and their driver tested positive on April 5 and were admitted to the district hospital. She was, however, said to be "asymptomatic."

Two other people from their locality in Hindupur town also tested positive and all five were admitted to the district hospital.

"Though she was asymptomatic, she was admitted to the district COVID hospital because of her age and condition. We conducted two consecutive tests in a 24-hour interval and they turned negative and, accordingly, she was discharged on April 21," Chandrudu said, adding that she was "hale and hearty."

Her grandson, driver and the two others were also discharged from hospital.

On Wednesday, ten people were discharged from the Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences in Tirupati. Seven of them hailed from Chittoor district, while three belonged to Kadapa.

#CoronaUpdates - 10 people have been discharged from SVIMS State #COVID19 hospital in Tirupati. 7 people belong to Chittoor and 3 belong to Kadapa district. #APFightsCorona@collectorctr @CollectorKadapa pic.twitter.com/l5g1IWOuEN â€” ArogyaAndhra (@ArogyaAndhra) April 22, 2020

The COVID-19 tally in Andhra Pradesh rose to 813 on Wednesday with 56 new cases being reported in a 24-hour period ending at 10 am on Wednesday. Kurnool and Guntur districts continue to remain as hotspots, reporting 19 cases each.

While Kurnool's tally is 203, Guntur has reported a total of 177 cases till now. The districts of Krishna and Nellore have reported 86 and 67 cases respectively.

