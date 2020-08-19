816 pourakarmikas tested positive in Bengaluru, over 11,000 antigen tests conducted

news Coronavirus

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Wednesday stated that 816 pourakarmikas in Bengaluru have tested positive for the coronavirus. BBMP stated in a written submission to the Karnataka High Court that 11,902 rapid antigen tests and 3872 RT-PCR tests were conducted on pourakarmikas, including supervisors, helpers and drivers, involved in solid waste management in the city.

Of the 816 workers who tested positive, 423 workers were hospitalised, 341 workers received treatment in COVID-Care Centres, while 52 remained in home isolation.

Pourakarmikas who were symptomatic and tested negative in the rapid antigen test were subjected to the confirmatory RT-PCR test, BBMP stated. The civic body revealed that there was a delay in conducting rapid antigen tests in the city's south zone and that more RT-PCR tests were conducted there.

"We welcome the BBMP's submission. Are pourakarmikas in a muster being quarantined when one worker tests positive?" Nirmala M of the BBMP Pourakarmikara Sangha asked.

Earlier in July, pourakarmikas in Bengaluru held protests in their respective wards, calling for the civic body to take measures to safeguard sanitation workers, especially those who contract the coronavirus. The protests were held in the wake of news confirmed by the then BBMP Commissioner BH Anil Kumar that five pourakarmikas had succumbed to death after being infected with the virus.

In particular, the death of pourakarmika P Shilpa, a worker in the Vishwanath Nagenahalli ward in the city, was highlighted by the workers. Her father MC Srinivas earlier told TNM that he tried reaching out to seven hospitals after Shilpa's COVID-19 test result came positive, but she was refused admission.

Bengaluru has reported 94,106 COVID-19 cases of which 33,081 are currently active.