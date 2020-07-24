With 8,147 COVID-19 cases, Andhra records yet another highest single-day spike

Andhra Pradesh now has a total tally of 80,558 cases, of which 39,990 are active.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

COVID-19 continues to be on the rise in Andhra Pradesh as the state reported a staggering 8,147 cases on Friday in a 24-hour period ending at 9 am. This is the highest number of cases reported in the state in one day, which recorded 7,998 cases on Thursday. With this, Andhra Pradesh now has a total tally of 80,558 cases. In its daily bulletin on the coronavirus, the state government said that it tested 48,114 samples in this time period.

There are 39,990 active patients in the state in various hospitals and under home quarantine, as 39,935 patients have been discharged after recovery and 993 people succumbed to the virus.

A total of 49 deaths were also reported on Friday of which 11 deaths were reported in East Godavari district, followed by the districts of Krishna (9), Kurnool (8), Srikakulam (7), West Godavari (5) and three deaths in Visakhapatnam and Guntur each.

Continuing an ongoing trend, all 8,147 cases reported on Friday are from Andhra Pradesh alone, as no cases were reported from inter-state or international travellers. The state has not reported a single case under these two categories for a few days now.

East Godavari continues to be the worst-hit district with 11,067 cases of COVID-19, after it overtook Kurnoolâ€™s place earlier this week. The coastal district -- which reported 1,029 cases on Friday, has 7,577 active cases and a death toll of 107.

In Kurnool, the state government said that there are 9,615 cases of COVID-19 that have been reported, out of which 4,134 are active and 150 people have died. The district saw the results of 914 people test positive on Friday.

