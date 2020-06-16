81% companies reskilling existing workforce to boost digital penetration: Wipro report

Wipro said that the shift towards working from home has created new challenges for businesses and suppliers.

Money Report

Seventy five percent of organisations have found it necessary to upgrade outdated infrastructure and invest in new technology and 81% are reskilling their existing workforce to increase digital penetration, according to the ‘State of IT Infrastructure 2020’ report by Wipro.

Saji Thoppil, the editor of the report, said that aligning IT infrastructure to business outcomes is the top challenge that organisations face.

The report’s findings include that 24% of organisations do not have a single cloud partner, 16% of organisations are operating live IoT-based solutions and the infrastructure teams own this, 39% have explored crowdsourcing and do not find it relevant for IT operations, and more.

The report found that 43% of IT infrastructure budget spending goes towards transforming the business. This, the report states, suggests that there is scope for innovation.

“24% organizations do not have a single cloud partner. The single-largest expense account will be for data center cloud, heralding a new phase in cloud adoption as organizations move from a “cloud-first” to a “cloud smart” approach,” it added.

It added that there would be rapid evolution in software-defined resources and emergence of artificial intelligence in IT operations (AIOps) to advance automation programs.

These findings are based on a survey conducted across the UK, North America, Asia Pacific Region, Continental Europe, Middle East, and Latin America.

Wipro’s Senior Vice President and Global Head of Cloud and Infrastructure Services said that the report must be a timely guide for business leaders to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.

“A range of new technologies like Internet of Things (IoT), Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), Blockchain, are on course to be fully exploited by digital businesses. By leveraging multi-cloud, Edge, Software-Defined Infrastructure, Artificial Intelligence and automation we will be able to realize the full potential of these new technologies and present a truly ‘invisible infrastructure’ to applications,” he said.

Implications for IT infrastructure include adopting a variable and semi-variable cost model (as opposed to a fixed cost model as the appetite to absorb fix costs will reduce), undertaking self-funding projects as there will be an urgency to execute projects that build new capabilities, substituting capex-heavy investments to a utility-based model, permit operationality anywhere and at any time, and elevate security to operate in higher risk environments.