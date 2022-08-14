80-yr-old Bengaluru woman living alone found murdered

Police said the HSR Layout resident was killed for monetary gain.

An 80-year-old woman who lived alone was found murdered at her home in HSR Layout in Bengaluru, police said on Sunday, August 14. The incident came to light on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Jayashree, and police said that she was killed for monetary gain. According to reports, several valuables were missing from her house. Police sources told IANS that the deceased elderly woman had made multiple calls to the police station seeking protection claiming that she might be killed. Following the request, the jurisdictional police had reportedly arranged for a police beat near her house. However, the aged woman was found murdered on Saturday.

“She was murdered for monetary gain. The investigation is still underway and we won't be able to give any information on who the suspects are,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Bengaluru South East division CK Baba told TNM. Jayashree earlier resided with her naval officer husband Srinivas at HSR Layout in Bengaluru. After the death of her husband, she lived alone in the house.

The deceased woman is survived by her two sons. One of them is settled abroad and another is residing separately in Lingarajapuram. She owned a four-floor building, and three houses were given for rent while she lived in one house. Police investigation revealed that she was murdered late on Friday night. Her jewels are reportedly missing from the house. The body was found by one of the tenants who informed the police about the incident. Further investigations in the matter are on.

Meanwhile, in Karnataka’s Hassan district, a man killed his estranged wife at a family court by allegedly slitting her throat, police said. Chaitra was killed by her husband Shivakumar when she went to the washroom after an hour of counselling relate to a divorce petition, police said.

