80-year-old woman robbed and murdered in Telangana, accused on the run

The police are reviewing CCTV footage from the neighbourhood to track the killers.

news Crime

In a case of crime against a senior citizen, an 80-year-old woman was killed and jewellery worth Rs 1.2 lakh stolen from her on Monday night. The body of 80-year-old Sargari Balamani was found dumped near her residence at Kandukur mandal of Rangareddy district. Kandukur inspector E Jangaiah said that her body had marks indicating that she was dragged forcefully on the road before being choked to death.

The robbers stole six tolas of ornaments, two gold chains and earrings, and silver bangles weighing 10 tola, causing scratch marks and bleeding injuries on her right ear. The police believe that Balamani stepped out at night to urinate when she was allegedly attacked by an unknown group.

The police are reviewing CCTV footage from the neighbourhood to track the killers. The woman lived alone at her residence.

In an unrelated incident, the Rachakonda police nabbed two people, a man and a woman, for robbing a 54-year-old woman at her residence at Chengicherla at Medipally under the Rachakonda police commissionerate. In December 2019, the duo, Pappula Bhanu Vikas and Sakinala Manasa, went to the woman's home asking for water. When the women went inside the house to get the water, the two followed her and used pepper spray on her face to rob a gold chain weighing 30 grams. The police finally managed to nab the duo on Monday.

Vikas is an engineering graduate working as a delivery executive with the food delivery service provider. Manasa, a resident of Uppal was in search of a job. The accused were childhood friends and decided to rob the lone women. The 54-year-old woman had moved to the locality barely six months ago with her daughter who works in Hyderabad. She was, however, alone at the time when attacked, say police.