80% beds to be reserved for COVID-19 patients in Bengaluru: Karnataka Health Minister

The Karnataka government had previously issued an order seeking 50% reservation of beds in private hospitals for government-referred COVID-19 patients.

The Karnataka government will issue orders making 80% reservation of beds mandatory in all hospitals across Bengaluru, announced Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar. On Thursday, speaking to the media, Sudhakar said that the order is to be implemented by all hospitals, including medical colleges, within the next three to four days.

“Beds that are dedicated to dialysis, mother and child care and all life-threatening diseases will not be disturbed, but that apart all other beds in Bengaluru hospitals will be dedicated to COVID-19 patients which means that over 7,500 beds will be immediately available for treatment,” said Dr Sudhakar.

Currently, as per a government order dated April 7, there is a 50% reservation of beds in private hospitals for government-referred COVID-19 patients. The same instruction had been given to hospitals last year in June during the pandemic as well. The order has been issued by Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar, and cited an order from June 2020 and said that it will be in effect until fresh orders are issued.

“All hospitals that have a bed capacity of more than 30 will now have to dedicate 80% of the beds and ICU facility to the state government, so far it was only 50% now it will be 80%,” said the Health Minister. In addition, he announced that all the nursing homes and hospitals with up to and less than 30 beds should mandatorily treat non-COVID-19 patients

Stating that the current situation in Bengaluru is akin to a medical emergency, the Health Minister said, “Private hospitals need to recognise this and work with the government and hand over 80% of the beds to the state government. The state government will bear the cost of treatment and refund the money to these hospitals which treat Covid patients."

On Wednesday, Karnataka reported 23,558 new cases of COVID-19 with 116 deaths. Out of which, Bengaluru City alone reported 13,640 new cases and 70 deaths.