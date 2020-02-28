8-yr-old allegedly raped in Andhra, abandoned near IIIT-Nuzvid campus

The minor was reported to be a Class 3 student and her parents are said to be daily wage labourers.

news Crime

An 8-year old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by an unidentified man and dumped in a semi-conscious state with serious injuries in Nuzvid town in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh.

The girl was found by a police patrol team near the International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) campus in Nuzvid early on Thursday, who heard her crying. She was given treatment at a local area hospital, before being shifted to the Government General Hospital in Vijayawada, authorities said.

According to the police, the girl was waiting at a bus stop for her father to return late on Wednesday night at around 9.30 pm. when the man offered to take her and look for him on his bicycle.

Investigation officials said that while the girl was reluctant, he assured her and claimed that he knew where her father was, before he abducted her, reports stated.

He took her to an isolated place, sexually assaulted and later left her near the educational institution campus.

The 8-year-old was reported to be a Class 3 student and her parents are said to be daily wage labourers.

A case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered, and a search is on for the accused.

Reports added that the police have formed a special team and were going through CCTV footage near the IIIT campus to establish the identity of the accused.

Ironically, this comes even as the YSRCP government in the state has been boasting of its Disha Mahila police stations, which are being set up to exclusively deal with crimes against women and children.

An 'Andhra Pradesh Disha Act Criminal Law (AP Amendment) Act, 2019’ was also introduced, which facilitates the setting up of special courts, police stations and additional forensic labs to deal with such cases.

The Disha Act mandates completion of the investigation into cases of sexual offences within 7 working days of receiving a complaint, and for the trial to be concluded within 14 working days from the date of filing the chargesheet.

Read: Three months after crime, Andhra man gets death sentence for rape and murder of toddler

PTI inputs