8-year-old Hyderabad girl dies as partially demolished house collapses, two injured

The incident took place in Bagh Lingampally, Hyderabad on Monday.

An eight-year-old girl died and two other family members were grievously injured on Monday after their house collapsed in Bagh Lingampally, Hyderabad.

The deceased was identified as Jayashree, daughter of Sai Krishna, a private security guard.

According to reports, Sai Krishna, who has five children, shifted to a new house as he was rebuilding his old house. On Monday morning, he took his two daughters -- Jayashree and Divyashree (10)-- his mother--S Vijaya (50)-- to clear the debris in the old house which was partially demolished.

While clearing the debris, a wall collapsed killing Jayashree and injuring her sister and grandmother.

“The walls of the house were broken. The front wall near the door was standing without any support and this part later fell on the girl while they were removing bricks. The incident happened around 10.40am,” Chikkadpally inspector Shiva Shankar Rao, was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

The New Indian Express reported that the incident occurred when Jayashree and her grandmother were sitting near the partially demolished wall.

In the incident, Jayashree was crushed under the wall, while her elder sister Divyashree suffered a fracture to her hip and grandmother Vijaya suffered injuries to her head. Divyashree and Vijaya were rescued with the help of locals and her father.

Jayashree’s body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital mortuary for autopsy and police registered a case of accidental death.

A day earlier, on Sunday, two people died and five others were injured in a house collapse in Hussaini Alam, Hyderabad. The deceased were identified as Parveen Begum ( 42) and Anees Begum (18). The house, which was reportedly nearly 10 years old, had weakened due to the rains. The National Disaster Response Force and firefighting team had to be engaged to rescue the other survivors.

Meanwhile, Telangana Director General of Police Mahender Reddy, on Monday directed police officials to be on an alert as the weather department has warned of heavy rains on Tuesday and Wednesday.