8 students injured in Andhra after bus accident in Chittoor, 3 critical

Eight students were injured in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district after a lorry rammed into the bus that they were travelling in.

According to reports, the incident took place at around 7.30 am on Sunday, when two buses with around 100 students in total, were returning to Anantapur from Kodaikanal in Tamil Nadu. The students had travelled to Kodaikanal on Friday for an excursion.

The police said that as the buses were travelling near Madanapalle, a heavy vehicle which tried to overtake one of the buses, rammed it from behind, leaving many of the children with minor injuries. The students belong to Vikas Model School in Anantapur.

Speaking to TNM, Palamaner DSP Arifullah said, "Locals rescued the students immediately after the accident. Many of them received minor injuries. Five students were rushed to the Palamaner government hospital in Chittoor district for treatment and their condition is stable."

Three students, who sustained head injuries and are said to be critical, were shifted to Christian Medical College in Vellore for treatment.

"The local police in Anantapur has been informed and parents of the children are on their way. The lorry driver was apprehended at the spot and a case has been registered against him for rash driving. He has been taken into custody," the DSP added.

Alternative arrangements are also being made to send the students back to Anantapur, the police said.

The districts of Chittoor, Kadapa and Anantapur frequently witness road accidents as several key highways pass through the districts, connecting Andhra Pradesh, with its neighbouring states of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. The Bengaluru-Hyderabad highway is also situated close by.

On December 6, three people were killed and five were injured as their car rammed into another vehicle and overturned, in Railway Kodur mandal of Kadapa district. The passengers of the overturned vehicle were residents of Telangana’s Vikarabad district who were on their way to Tirupati.

On December 1, a private bus carrying passengers from Bengaluru to Hyderabad toppled over in an accident, where one woman died and several others were injured. The incident occurred at the Tapovanam circle in Anantapur town.