8 Chennai zones record negative growth rate of COVID-19 cases

Chennaiâ€™s positivity rate has seen a significant reduction, standing 8.93% on Sunday.

Chennaiâ€™s positivity rate stands at 8.93% after having tested 14,030 samples on Sunday, as per data released by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC). The city recorded 1,254 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. The cityâ€™s positivity rate has seen a significant reduction after touching a high of 31.67% on June 15.

Chennai presently has 15,042 patients who are being treated for COVID-19. A total of 85,859 persons have tested positive in Chennai district as of Sunday.

As per zone-wise breakup of infections in Chennai, Kodambakkam has 2,119 active cases - the highest in the city. Anna Nagar has 1,586 active cases, followed by Teynampet (1,316), Adyar (1,085), Royapuram (1,033) and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar (1,009).

According to the Chennai Corporation, the growth rate of COVID-19 cases for the last seven days until July 19 stands at 0%, indicating a plateauing of COVID-19 cases. However, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar in north Chennai recorded the highest growth rate of new cases over the past week at 8.4%, followed by Perungudi at 6.9%. Alandur reported a 5% growth rate of new cases, Manali 3.7%, Sholinganallur 1.9%, Adyar 1% and Anna Nagar 0.9%.

Significantly, eight out of the 15 zones across Chennai recorded a negative growth rate over the past week. Kodambakkam saw its growth rate down to -4%, Madhavaram to -3.4% and Royapuram to -3.2%.

Hereâ€™s the Info Graphic on Zone wise growth rate of new cases under the limits of Greater Chennai Corporation, for the last 7 days till 19.07.2020.#Covid19Chennai #GCC #Chennai #ChennaiCorporation pic.twitter.com/RuC2E7HRMj â€” Greater Chennai Corporation (@chennaicorp) July 20, 2020

Chennai reported 27 deaths as per Sundayâ€™s bulletin, taking the cityâ€™s total fatalities due to COVID-19 to 1,434. Thatâ€™s a case fatality rate of 1.67%.

According to GCC, Teynampet, which falls under Central Chennai, has the highest number of deaths at 209, followed by Tondiarpet (192), Royapuram (176), Thiru Vi Ka Nagar (153) and Kodambakkam (152).

A total of 69,382 COVID-19 patients or 81% have recovered from the disease.