77% of Chennai’s COVID-19 patients concentrated in nine zones

Chennai, as of Sunday evening, has 21,094 persons undergoing treatment for COVID-19.

Nine out of the 15 zones that fall under the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) have over 1,000 patients who are currently in treatment for COVID-19. This accounts for about 77% of the total active cases in the district.

According to the data released by the GCC, the Anna Nagar zone has the highest number of active cases of COVID-19 at 2,739, while the Manali zone has the lowest number of COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment as of Monday morning. Apart from Anna Nagar, Teynampet (2,296), Royapuram (2,153) and Kodambakkam (2,137) have more than 2,000 active cases of COVID-19. Chennai district has 21,094 patients.

Tondiarpet (1,990), Thiru Vi Ka Nagar (1,561), Adyar (1,377), Thiruvottiyur (1,053) and Valasaravakkam (1,009) zones each have more than 1,000 COVID-19 patients currently under treatment. These nine zones account to 16,315 active cases in Chennai as of Monday, which is around 77% percent of the total number of patients undergoing treatment for the disease. These patients are concentrated in 102 localities in the district, which have been marked as containment zones.

An area is defined as a containment zone only when five residents of that area are tested positive for coronavirus. Tondiarpet zone has the maximum number of containment zones at 50, while Adyar zone has only one containment zone, despite having 1,377 active cases of COVID-19.

Of the recoveries, Royapuram zone has 5,376 patients who have recovered from the disease. Tondiarpet has 4,291 patients who have recovered from COVID-19 as of Monday. The total number of patients recovered after treatment for COVID-19 in all 15 zones of GCC stands at 31,858. Chennai has also reported 809 deaths due to the disease, of which Royapuram (130), Teynampet (124) and Tondiarpet (112) and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar (92) account for over 56% of the total deaths reported from the district.