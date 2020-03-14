7677 people under observation in Kerala, state to start screening at railway stations

There have been 22 confirmed cases in the state so far, out of which three had earlier recovered.

No new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said at a press conference on Saturday evening.

As many as 7677 people are under observation now, out of which 7375 are in home quarantine and the remaining are at hospitals. On Saturday, 106 people were admitted to hospitals. The CM said that 1897 samples have been sent for testing, out of which 1345 have come back negative.

Meetings were held in all districts on Saturday by district authorities and people’s representatives of block panchayats to discuss the situation.

Now, those who are under observation are mostly in home quarantine, the CM said. “Visits will be made to these homes to provide the instructions to follow and check what they need. Contact would be made to these homes everyday.”

There should also be proper screening at railway stations, he added. Some trains come from state borders. Where a train first stops in the state, all the passengers would be tested. Teams of three – a health worker, a police person and a regional volunteer – would check two bogeys of a train. Twelve such teams would be needed. Announcements will be made by railway authorities about this.

About 24 points in roads across the state would also have teams to test people. This will be done by a team led by DySP along with medical workers. A corona care centre would be set up near the airports for suspected cases of coronavirus among people arriving in flights. This is primarily for Non Resident Indians, who don’t have a house to go to.

District authorities have been told to check the camps of migrant labourers.

Public gatherings, functions need to be avoided as far as possible. The police and district authorities may have to intervene to make sure of this.

All vehicles need to be clean. Instructions would be given to Kerala State RTC buses in this regard, Pinarayi Vijayan said.

He also advised the media to avoid reporting in hospitals and interactions with those who are close to the coronavirus-infected persons.

More than 2 lakh people have downloaded the mobile app GoK Direct.

The CM said one should not be hostile to foreign tourists.

He also briefed about the instructions given to IT parks and software professionals. If any employee comes back from onsite work, they should be in home isolation for 14 days or else a work-from-home system should be arranged.

On Friday, Kerala had confirmed three new cases. The latest cases were all from Thiruvananthapuram and included an Italian national who was visiting the beach town of Varkala in the capital district. The other two were Indian nationals who had come back from the UK and Qatar respectively.

Thiruvananthapuram Collector S Gopalakrishnan has asked for people in the district, especially in Varkala, to be vigilant. What has worried the district administration more is that the Italian national had landed in Kerala on February 27 and had visited various places in Varkala during the last 15 days. This includes restaurants, a resort, other tourist places and a temple festival too.

People have been asked to avoid going to malls and beaches.

There have been two deaths due to coronavirus disease in India so far. The first victim was a 78-year-old man from Kalaburagi in Karnataka and the second was a 68-year-old woman from Delhi. Screening is being done at various airports across the country and most visas barring diplomatic ones, have been suspended by the Centre.