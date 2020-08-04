75-yr-old woman with memory loss raped in Kerala, police launch probe

The survivor has currently been admitted to the Kolenchery Medical College hospital in Ernakulam and has reportedly undergone emergency surgery.

news Crime

A 75-year-old woman, suffering from memory loss, was raped allegedly by an unknown person at a village near Kolenchery in Ernakulam district, police said on Tuesday.

Doctors at the Kolenchery Medical College hospital, where the elderly woman is being treated, have confirmed that she was subjected to rape. According to reports, the survivor has suffered injuries on her private parts and internal organs. She also underwent emergency surgery in the Kolenchery Medical College hospital.

"There are some injuries and it is alleged that a sharp weapon was used to inflict the injuries. This is yet to be confirmed and we need to do a scientific test to confirm this," a police officer from the Puthencruz police station told TNM.

Launching an investigation into the case, police said efforts are on to identify the accused in the case.

The survivor, who suffers from memory loss, has offered different accounts to the doctors as well as police. According to reports, the survivor has been living with mental health issues. Police have also taken statements from neighbours and relatives of the survivor before registering a case.

"We have so far been unsuccessful in getting a clear statement from her. Her children have told us that she is living with mental health issues. More details on the case is yet to be unearthed," the officer added.

The police have added various sections under assault in the Indian Penal Code while registering as First Information Report (FIR) at the Puthencruz station.

A few persons have been interrogated based on the inputs provided by the survivor that she was subjected to sexual assault at another person's residence at Pangode village which comes under the Puthencruz police station limit. The investigation is now led by the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP), Muvattupuzha.

"We have not rounded up any accused as yet. However, we are questioning several people in connection with the incident," the officer said.

(With inputs from PTI)