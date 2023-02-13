75-year-old tribal man, grandson killed in separate tiger attacks in Karnataka

Forest department officials and police officials visited the spot, and officials said that efforts are on to capture the tiger.

news Wildlife

The Jenu Kuruba community in Karnatakaâ€™s Kodagu district is in mourning after two people from the community were killed in separate tiger attacks. On Monday, February 13, Raju (75) was attacked and killed by a tiger while outside of his home near the Hulikal Anti-Poaching Camp close to Nanachi Gate of the Nagarahole reservation. Just the previous day, his grandson Chetan was killed in a separate tiger attack while harvesting coffee in a plantation near Kutta.

Chetan's father Madhu also suffered injuries during the attack, and is undergoing treatment at a hospital. Forest department officials and their teams, along with police officials, visited the spot. Efforts are on to capture the tiger, officials said. In light of the incidents, an air of fear has gripped the area and residents have demanded that the tiger be captured quickly.

Officials suspect that the tiger may be injured, and a search for it is underway. BN Murthy, Conservator of Forests, Kodagu circle told The Hindu that combing operations have been launched with the assistance of five elephants and nearly 150 field staff. Additionally, 25 camera traps have been installed to establish the identity of the tiger.