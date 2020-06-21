A 72-year-old man’s body was retrieved from a river in Konni town located in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district shortly after his partner’s death. Gananadhan, an astrologer by profession, allegedly jumped into the Achankovil river after his partner, 66-year old Remani, was found dead. The Konni police have launched an investigation.

Remani was found dead at their home at Maniyanpara Colony at Attachakkal near Konni on Saturday around 8 am. When the team of police officials arrived at the spot, they found that there were bloodstains near her body.

“However, there were no external injuries on her body,” Circle Inspector of Konni police Rajesh PS told TNM.

As per the preliminary assumption of the police, Remani’s death could have been due to natural causes as she had heart ailments.

Upon learning of his wife’s death, Gananadhan ran out of the house towards the river, the police said. On the way, he told a ward member that his wife was dead. Later, Gananadhan jumped into the river, according to the police. His body was found in the river at around 12 pm on Saturday.

The police added that the bloodstains found near Remani’s body could be from injuries Gananadhan tried to inflict upon himself.

"Our preliminary assumption is that after realizing that his wife was dead, Gananadhan may have tried to take his own life as the injuries look self-inflicted. There was an injury on his neck, and the bloodstains found near Remani’s body could be those from his injury. Gananadhan used to tell his son from his first marriage that he would live till Remani is alive. Remani’s medical records show that she had heart ailments,” the officer added.

Meanwhile, swabs of the deceased couple have been sent for a COVID-19 examination. The police are awaiting the result of the test before conducting the autopsy. “Any conclusion on the deaths can be reached only after we get the autopsy results,” the Circle Inspector added.

Gananadhan had two children from his first marriage and his son lives near their home. Gananadhan and Remani began living together in 1994. The couple’s dead bodies have been kept at the Pathanamthitta General Hospital.

Also Read: Bollywood actors Sonakshi Sinha, Saqib Saleem quit Twitter citing negativity