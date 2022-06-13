70-yr-old elephant with longest tusks in Asia passes away in Karnataka

Bhogeswara, known as Mr Kabini, was found dead near the Kabini reservoir in Bandipur-Nagarhole Reserve Forest on June 11.

news Wildlife

Wildlife lovers are mourning the death of Bhogeshwara, a 70-year-old elephant in Karnataka with the longest tusks among Asian elephants. Social media has been flooded with obituaries and memories of animal lovers. Bhogeswara, the majestic elephant, was found dead near the Kabini reservoir in Bandipur-Nagarhole Reserve Forest on June 11. He was known as Mr Kabini. The elephant was a cynosure of all eyes tourists as it was known to have the longest tusks in the continent.

The Forest Department is contemplating to make Bhogeswara the icon of protection and preservation of elephants. The department is also mulling to obtain permission to preserve its tusks at the exhibition centre. One of his tusks was 2.54 metres (8 feet) long and the other measured 2.34 metres (7.5 feet). Both the tusks almost touched the ground and watching it roaming in the thick jungle was a visual treat.

The elephant was named Bhogeswara as it was found often near the Bhogeswara camp near the Kabini backwaters. The forest officers found his carcass near DB Kuppe Forest Range in HD Kote taluk of Mysuru district. The viscera samples have been sent to the Regional Forensic Science Laboratory of Mysuru. Experts see no foul play and stated that it was a natural death.

Social media posts paid tribute to Bhogeshwara and also felt sorry for the younger generation who will be able to only see him on television. Many have described the majestic walk, the elephant's friendly composure.

Sad, he is no more. He was known as Mr. Kabini. He was friendly, I had an opportunity to photograph and film him. Such a cool headed guy he was. He will be missed. pic.twitter.com/Mx17Vf40o1 â€” Rohit Varma (@rohitvaarma) June 12, 2022

Itâ€™s distressing to know the passing away of #Bhogeshwara, 60 years old elephant famously known as Mr. Kabini.



The elephant had drawn the attention of the tourists & nature enthusiasts for his mammoth tusks.



He breathed his last at Gundre range of the Bandipur Tiger Reserve. pic.twitter.com/P5fMjiimEb â€” Shobha Karandlaje (@ShobhaBJP) June 12, 2022