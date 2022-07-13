7-year-old assaulted, set on fire: TN court orders Rs 3 lakh interim compensation

The order was passed by the Theni Fast Track Mahila court on July 13, and asked the government to provide Rs 1 lakh immediately to the child.

news Court

A court in Tamil Naduâ€™s Theni district has directed the state government to provide a compensation of Rs 3 lakh to a survivor of child sexual assault, who was also set on fire. The order was passed by the Fast Track Mahila court, on Wednesday, July 13, within eleven days of the incident.

The 7-year-old survivor is under the care of her grandmother in Chinnamanur, as her parents work as daily wage labourers in Salem. According to reports, on July 2, the girl accompanied her grandmother to the anganwadi centre where she works. While the girl was playing outside the anganwadi centre, the man later identified as Vijayakumar had taken her and sexually assaulted her. After she raised an alarm saying that she would disclose the incident, the man set her on fire and escaped from the spot. The girl was immediately rushed to the Chinnamanur government hospital and later shifted to Madurai Government Rajaji Hospital, where she is currently under intensive care treatment with 75% burns.

Based on the grandmotherâ€™s complaint, an FIR was registered under Section 9(m) (aggravated sexual assault on child below 12 years) and 10 (punishment for aggravated sexual assault) of the POCSO Act and Section 307 (attempt to murder) of IPC and an investigation is underway. The man has been arrested and is under judicial remand.

She had also filed a petition under section 9(1) (Compensation) of The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Rules, 2020 seeking interim compensation for the girlâ€™s treatment. The petition was taken up for hearing on July 12 by the Theni Fast Track Mahila Court and on July 13, Sessions judge S Isvarnae passed an order directing the state government to provide Rs 3 lakh as compensation to the child.

While the court fixed a total of Rs 3 lakh as compensation, it has ordered the release of Rs 1 lakh within one month, and the remaining Rs 2 lakh within three months. The court has also directed the District Child Welfare Committee to provide the necessary special relief to the child, in accordance with Section 8 of POCSO rules (special relief).