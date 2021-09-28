partner

7 Tips to Help You Buy The Best Laptop

However, not all laptops perform the same, which is why you have to pick the best laptop for you.

When it comes to power-packed portable devices, the laptop reigns supreme. In a small form factor, you can compute, design, game, and enjoy high-quality entertainment, all with complete portability. However, not all laptops perform the same, which is why you have to pick the best laptop for you. This can be tricky, considering the number of configurations they come in.

To make things more challenging for you, leading companies will often offer similar devices, with minute differences. For instance, you may find a Dell laptop that's equally as powerful as an HP laptop, but at two vastly different price points. So, how do you choose? To help with that and to ensure you get the best laptop for your money, take a look at these tips.

Choose the size and form that suit your need

Knowing the size and form of the laptop you need is crucial to making the right decision. If you are looking for a portable, slim, thin, and lightweight design, an Ultrabook is the best laptop for you. In such a case, devices that weigh less than 1.5 kg and have a screen size between 12 and 13-inch are ideal.

On other hand, if you need the convertible feature, you can opt for the XPS 12 convertible Ultrabook. It converts into a tablet, offering flexibility when needed. Lastly, if all youâ€™re looking for is performance, then you should prioritise CPU and GPU configurations. Models like the Dell 15.6-inch Notebook, the Dell G series, or the Alienware series are great choices here, but are much bulkier than the conventional options.

Opt for a suitable display panel

Consider usage when picking out a laptop for yourself. If you plan to use it for hours on end, or have a job that demands staring at the screen for hours, go for either a 4K laptop supporting a wider colour gamut or a laptop with a 1920*1080 pixels full HD display. An IPS panel is also a smart choice, as it offers the best viewing angles. Lastly, if you intend to use the laptop purely for gaming, the best laptop display is one that has a high refresh rate.

Scout for a laptop with good RAM modules

RAM is crucial to smooth function, and when youâ€™re choosing a laptop, be sure to check this performance feature. Ideally, you should pick a model that offers at least 8GB RAM, as this can comfortably handle multitasking and a majority of the high-end productivity and entertainment programs. Do note, some laptops, like those in the Dell XPS 15 series, come with RAM configurations that go up to 64GB. While most users will never need that much RAM, know your requirements before you make a decision.

Know your CPU requirements

For simple tasks like word processing or designing presentations, dual-core processors work just fine. However, they are not great for gaming or graphic design. In such cases, you will need a quad to octa-core CPU to keep up. Running demanding software on an underpowered CPU will not only hurt performance, but also affect productivity as errors and application failures are common occurrences.

Be clear about your storage needs

Consider the amount of storage you need and the type of storage. Hard disk drives (HDDs) are less expensive but are slower, noisy, and consume a lot of power. The alternative is a solid-state drive, which is faster, more power efficient, more reliable but a lot more expensive. Most laptops will come with a mixed configuration of the two types. In any case, ensure that youâ€™re buying a laptop that comes with enough storage, as there are cheaper models that only come with a 250GB SSD.

Select a laptop with a host of connectivity features

Opt for a laptop that offers connectivity across devices. Ensure that it allows you to plug in external hard drives, external display, USB drive, mouse, or a keyboard. Whether it is a Dell laptop or any other, look for at least 1 USB 3.0 port.

Align the battery capacity with your usage requirements

Battery capacity is a factor you should never ignore. While it is affected by usage and several other factors, always check the battery ratings in Watt-hours or milliamp-hours (mAh). You should find a device that can run at least a few hours on battery so that you can rely on it, even when thereâ€™s no power.

Once youâ€™ve settled on the model that suits you best, be sure to purchase a laptop on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store. On this platform, you can shop affordably by availing No Cost EMIs with your Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card. Here, the cost of the laptop gets divided into EMIs, which you can pay conveniently over a flexible tenor. Whatâ€™s more, you can also avail benefits like zero down payment, and free delivery in 24 hours when you shop online.