7 people travelling from Bengaluru to Hosapete for Sankranthi killed in accident

The accident occurred at Jagalur Taluk in Davanagere district which is on the way to Hosapete.

news Accident

Seven people were killed after a car they were travelling in rammed into a road divider in Kananakatte village in Jagalur Taluk of Karnataka's Davanagere district on Friday, January 14, the police said. According to Superintendent of Police CB Rishyanth, who reached the accident spot, the driver of the car was inebriated and had dozed off near the Kananakatte Toll Gate on National Highway 13.

The car occupants were on the way from Bengaluru to Hosapete of Vijayanagara district to celebrate Makar Sankranthi when the car rammed into the divider took place, police said. Due to the impact, six people had died on the spot while the other succumbed to injuries while being taken to hospital. The deceased were identified as Mallangowda aged 22, Santhosh aged 21, Sanjeev (20), Jaibheem (18), Raaghu (23), Siddesh (20) and Vedamurthy (18).

Among the dead, four were from Shahapur taluk in Yadgir district, another two from Kudligi taluk in Vijayanagar district. The seventh victim was a resident of Talikoti in Vijayapur district.

The bodies of the deceased were shifted to the government hospital mortuary in Jagalur. The relatives of the deceased were informed about the incident. Further investigation is on, the police said.

Last week, a major accident took place on Bengaluruâ€™s Nice road which left three software professionals and a teacher dead. The incident took place near Puravankara Apartment at 9.30 pm. The accident was caused by a speeding truck which struck the Maruti Suzuki WagonR car the four victims were travelling in. Due to the impact, a chain of collisions took place where the WagonR car struck a few other cars and container trucks causing a huge pile up. All the four victims were aged between 25 to 30 years, the police said.

Another accident had taken place earlier in December where a speeding Mercedes Benz had caused a chain of collisions and a pile up at the 80 ft road in Bengaluruâ€™s Indira Nagar. One person was killed in the accident.