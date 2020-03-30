7 new COVID-19 cases reported in Karnataka, takes total to 83

A government bulletin stated that there are currently 75 COVID-19 positive patients in isolation at designated hospitals, who are stable.

Seven new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Karnataka taking the total number of infections to 83, the state Health Department said in a bulletin on Sunday evening.

The number includes three deaths and five patients who were discharged after treatment earlier.

Currently, there are 75 COVID-19 positive patients in isolation at designated hospitals who are stable, it said in the update.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday held an all-party meeting and apprised the leaders about measures taken by the government to contain the coronavirus in the state.

At the meeting, Yediyurappa said there was no shortage of testing kits, medicines and face-masks.

"If there is a need, we will import more (testing kits) from various places. We will distribute testing kits to all the district and taluk hospitals," he said.

The Chief Minister also said that the government has decided to provide life cover to police and civil workers engaged in halting the spread of the virus.

The government apprised the opposition leaders that it has taken extra precautions to maintain supply of foodgrains through the Public Distribution System.

City civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Sunday started 31 fever clinics with all the necessary equipment and adequate number of doctors and paramedics.

It said these clinics, where fever test camps would be held, would work on all weekdays, including government holidays, from 9 am to 4.30 pm.

The Palike also said that 17 hotels have been identified in the city to quarantine the suspected COVID-19 cases, adding that it has set up a war room to deal with the situation.

Meanwhile, leaders of Janata Dal (Secular), headed by former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, requested the government to deploy defence personnel along with vehicles to evacuate stranded persons from the cities to their villages.

B M Farookh, a member of the Karnataka Legislative Council, said people returning to their villages from cities along the highways would end up in human suffering and disaster, which would be much more dangerous than the impact of coronavirus.

He said people from lower strata of society have started walking long distances to their villages as public transportation stands suspended.

Most of them do not have much resources to support themselves and may end up collapsing on the way back without food or drinking water, he said in a letter to the Prime Minister, Defence Minister and Finance Minister.

This situation could be averted by deploying defence personnel with vehicles to reach them safely to their destinations and since the defence is well equipped with the logistics and trained personnel in war-like situation, safety could be ensured for them as well as to the commuters, Farookh added.

Meanwhile, the BBMP Special Commissioner Dr Ravikumar Surpur, issued a circular about the handling of suspected cases of coronavirus.

The circular stated that the primary contacts of COVID-19 positive cases who are asymptomatic and not suffering from one or many of co-morbid conditions like old age (more than 60 yrs of age), diabetes, hypertension, HIV, organ-transplant patient or suffering from any other medical condition which brings down the immunity, and those who are still within the quarantine period shall be immediately moved to a hotels, hostels, or any other similar accommodation. Such cases are considered as low risk, as they are expected to recover fully if they have indeed contracted the virus.

They shall be kept in individual rooms or in a big hall /dormitory where spacing of 6 feet with necessary temporary partition is maintained between two adjacent beds.

The quarantine centre for such low risk contacts should be not less than 50 beds and should be provided with 24x7 doctor, paramedic, necessary medicines, and equipment (including personal protective equipment).

They shall be transported to their respective quarantine centres in an ambulance or vehicle exclusively kept for them. These vehicles should not be mixed with vehicles for COVID-19 positive cases. However, the protocol of disinfecting the vehicles shall be followed, the bulletin added.

