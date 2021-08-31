7 killed in Audi car crash in Bengaluruâ€™s Koramangala including DMK MLA's son

The speeding Audi Q3 lost control and crashed into a Punjab National Bank building in Koramangala in the wee hours of Tuesday.

news Car crash

Seven people were killed in a car accident in Bengaluruâ€™s Koramangala when a speeding Audi Q3 lost control, climbing onto the footpath before hitting a Punjab National Bank branch building in the wee hours of Tuesday, August 31. The incident took place on 80 feet road in Koramangala between 1 am and 2am. According to the police, the seven deceased include the son of Hosur MLA Prakaash Y of the DMK, Karunasagar and his wife Bindu. Hosur is a district in Tamil Nadu adjoining Bengaluru, and is around 40 kilometers away from the city. The other victims are Ishita, Dhanush, Akshay, Goyal and Rohit. They were all aged between 20 to 30 and were staying in paying guest accommodations in the city.

According to police, there were three people sitting in front and four in the backseat. Police said none of the passengers were wearing a seat belt and the airbags did not deploy on impact in the car, which bears a VIP number plate. Six died on the spot and another died in hospital. A post mortem is being carried out at St John's Hospital in Bengaluru. The Adugodi police have registered an FIR.

