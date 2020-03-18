7 Indonesians test positive for coronavirus in Telangana, were on same train

This takes the total number of cases in Telangana to 13.

Telangana witnessed a sudden spike in the number of coronavirus cases on Wednesday with the government announcing seven more positive cases. On Wednesday evening, the Directorate of Public Health announced that 7 more patients — all Indonesian nationals-- who were travelling on the same train along with patient 5, were tested positive. This takes the total number of cases in Telangana to 13.

In a statement, the Telangana government said that all the seven patients have been in isolation since March 16 and were confirmed positive on March 18. Six out of the seven people had come to India for ‘religious activity,’ the statement said.

The Indonesian national, patient number five, who was identified in Karimnagar district, came to Karimnagar from Delhi on March 13 in a train. He was travelling in coach number S9 of Andhra Pradesh Sampark Kranti (train no 12708) and got off at Ramagundam. During the journey, he was accompanied by three Indians at Karimnagar. These Indonesian nationals had come to Karimnagar to attend a religious programme and were staying at a mosque, according to Health Department officials.

Health Department officials told the media on Wednesday that they traced everyone who travelled on the train with patient number five. Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender claimed that they have also traced the people who came in contact with him at Ramagundam and Karimnagar.

Earlier in the day, the Health department announced that a sixth patient had been identified: a 20-year-old man, who had travel history to Scotland.

On Wednesday, the Health Minister Eatala Rajender requested Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan to impose a ban on international flights coming to India.

Four other persons had tested positive earlier this month. The first patient who tested positive on March 2 had returned from Dubai. Subsequently, three others were tested positive. The fifth person who tested positive was the Indonesian national. The sixth case was of a person with travel history to the UK.

Till date, the Telangana health department has tested 447 samples, out of which 412 samples have tested negative. As of Wednesday, 70,545 passengers have been screened at Hyderabad airport.