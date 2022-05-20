7-Eleven launches its first technology centre outside US in Bengaluru

The Global Solution Centre will play a key role in the convenience store chain's strategy by developing products that support business activities at the stores.

Atom Technology

7-Eleven, Inc., the global convenience store chain, has launched the 7-Eleven Global Solution Center (GSC) in Bengaluru. This is the company’s first such centre outside the USA. The centre will play a key role in 7-Eleven’s strategy by developing products that support business activities at the stores.

The GSC aims to accelerate digital strategy and expand internal IT capabilities in the areas of information security, networking and data science. The GSC's mission is to be a trusted resource for 7-Eleven, providing capability and dedicated expertise to deliver high-quality, innovative services.

“Access to the right talent makes Bengaluru a strategic location for 7-Eleven to elevate digital innovations,” the company said in a statement. Currently, the GSC has more than 150 employees and expects to double in the next year with growth across functions like IT, information security, finance and accounting roles.

“The GSC in Bengaluru is an important resource for our Dallas-based core technology team. Our India and U.S. offices complement each other and support innovation to enhance our services. Bengaluru was a natural choice for us, as it is India’s technology talent hub. Our aim is to deliver a seamless experience for our stakeholders and 7-Eleven customers while providing exciting career opportunities to emerging technology talent in the country,” said Jennifer Goschke, Vice President and Country Leader, 7-Eleven Global Solution Center.

The first 7-Eleven store in India recently opened in October 2021 in Mumbai. 7-Eleven stores in India were opened by 7-India Convenience Retail Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited and a master franchisee of 7-Eleven International LLC.

7-Eleven is based in Irving, Texas and operates, franchises, and/or licenses over 13,000 stores in the USA and Canada. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos.