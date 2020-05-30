7 Air India staff test positive for coronavirus in Kerala on Saturday

On Friday two other members of a cabin crew tested positive, and the source of infection of all nine airline staff is not yet known.

Seven Air India staff have tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala on Saturday. On Friday, two other members of a cabin crew had also tested positive. The source of infection of all nine airline staff is not yet known.

On Saturday, the state has reported 58 new cases of COVID-19 including the seven staff of Air India. A release from Health Minister KK Shailaja's office said that 17 of the new infections came from other countries, 31 from other states, one is a health worker and two others got it through contact.

Among these is also the result of the person with liver disease from Alappuzha who died on Friday. There are now ten deaths of COVID-19 patients in the state.

At present there are 624 people under treatment in Kerala.

Palakkad remains the district with the most active cases with 10 more positive cases reported on Saturday. This takes the total number of active cases in Palakkad to 125. Kannur has 113 active cases and Kasargod has 67 cases.

Ten more people have tested negative for the disease taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 575.

There are now 1,30,157 people under observation for the disease, out of which 1,28,953 are in home or institutional quarantine.

In the last 24 hours 3,206 samples have been sent for testing. So far, 65,002 samples -- including the augmented samples -- have been sent for testing. Out of these, 62,543 have turned negative. In addition, the sentinel testing of 12,255 samples, to check community spread, have been done so far. Out of these, 11,232 samples have come back negative.

Five more hotspots have been added on Saturday, taking the total number of hotspots to 106.