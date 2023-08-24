69th National Film Awards: The Kashmir Files wins best film on national integration

Pallavi Joshi wins the Best Supporting Actress Award for 'Kashmir Files'

Controversial film The Kashmir Files, on Thursday, August 24, won the Nargis Dutt Award for Best Film for National Integration, at the 69th National Film Awards, while Pallavi Joshi won the Best Supporting Actress Award for the same movie. The awards were announced by the jury members at a press meet on Thursday. Filmmaker Ketan Mehta headed the jury for feature films, and Tamil director Vasanth Sai led the jury for non-feature films.

Written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, The Kashmir Files is an exodus drama featuring Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi and Chinmay Mandlekar. The film is produced by Zee Studios and Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri. The movie focuses on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits due to insurgency in the valley.

Although the movie did well in the box office, the film received widespread criticism, with several critics, politicians and movie buffs criticizing it as a propaganda film.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect has won the best feature film award, while Telugu film RRR won the Best Feature Film for Wholesome Entertainment. Telugu actor Allu Arjun won the Best Actor (male) award for Pushpa:The Rise - Part 1 and Alia Bhatt (Gangubai Kathiawadi) and Kriti Sanon (Mimi) shared the Best Actor (female) award.