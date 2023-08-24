69th National Film Awards: Allu Arjun, Kriti Sanon and Alia Bhatt win best actor

â€˜Rocketry: The Nambi Effectâ€™ won best film, while Telugu film â€˜RRRâ€™ won the Best Feature Film for Wholesome Entertainment.

news Film Awards

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect has won the best feature film award at the 69th National Film Awards, while Telugu film RRR won the Best Feature Film for Wholesome Entertainment, the jury announced on Thursday, August 24. Telugu actor Allu Arjun won the Best Actor (male) award for Pushpa:The Rise - Part 1 and Alia Bhatt (Gangubai Kathiawadi) and Kriti Sanon (Mimi) shared the Best Actor (female) award. Controversial film The Kashmir Files won the Nargis Dutt Award for Best Film for National Integration, while Nikhil Mahajan won Best Director for the Marathi film Godavari.

The Best Kannada Film went to 777 Charlie starring Rakshit Shetty and Charlie the labrador dog. Directed by Rojin Thomas, Home won the Best Malayalam Film. The movie stars veteran actor Indrans and Manju Pillai. Kadaisi Vivasayi, directed by M Manikandan and featuring Vijay Sethupathi and Yogi Babu, won the Best Tamil Film award. The Best Telugu Film award went to Uppena, directed by debutant Buchi Babu Sana, and starring Krithi Shetty, Vaisshnav Tej and Vijay Sethupathi.

The awards were announced by the jury members at a press meet on Thursday. Filmmaker Ketan Mehta headed the jury for feature films, and Tamil director Vasanth Sai led the jury for non-feature films. The jury announced that the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India's highest award in the field of cinema, will be announced later.

Feature film awards

Best Feature Film - Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

Best Direction - Nikhil Mahajan for Godavari (Marathi)

Best Actor - Allu Arjun (Pushpa:The Rise - Part 1)

Best Actress - Alia Bhatt (Gangubai Kathiawadi) and Kriti Sanon (Mimi)

Best Supporting Actor - Pankaj Tripathi for Mimi

Best Supporting Actress - Pallavi Joshi for The Kashmir Files

Best Cinematography - Avik Mukhopadhyay for Sardar Udham

Best Screenplay Writer - Original - Shahi Kabir for Nayattu

Best Screenplay Writer - Adapted - Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Utkarshini Vashishtha for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Screenplay (Dialogues) - Utkarshini Vashishtha and Prakash Kapadia for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Music Direction (Songs) - Devi Sri Prasad for Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1

Best Music Direction (Background Score) - MM Keeravani for RRR

Best Lyrics - Chandrabose for the song â€˜Dham Dham Dhamâ€™ from Konda Polam

Best Editing - Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Indira Gandhi Award For Best Debut Film of a Director - Vishnu Mohan for Meppadiyan

Best Production Design - Dmitrii Malich and Mansi Dhruv Mehta for Sardar Udham

Special Jury Award - Shershaah

Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment - RRR

Best Children's Film - Gandhi & Co.

Best Choreography - Prem Rakshith for RRR

Best Special Effects - V Srinivas Mohan for RRR

Best Make-up Artist - Preetisheel Singh Dâ€™souza for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Costume Design - Veera Kapur Ee for Sardar Udham

Best Stunt Choreographer - King Solomon for RRR

Best Film on Environment Conservation/Preservation - Aavasavyuham

Best Film on Social Issues - Anunaad

Best Child Artist - Bhavin Rabari for Chello Show

Best Male Playback Singer - Kaala Bhairava for Komuram Bheemudo from RRR

Best Female Playback Singer - Shreya Ghoshal for 'Maayava Chaayava' from Iravin Nizhal

Best Audiography (Location Sound Recordist) - Arun Asok and Sonu KP for Chavittu

Best Audiography (Sound Designer) - Aneesh Basu for Jhilli

Best Audiography (Re-recordist of the Final Mixed Track) - Sinoy Joseph for Sardar Udham

Award For Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment - RRR by SS Rajamouli (Telugu)

Nargis Dutt Award For Best Film on National Integration - The Kashmir Files

Special Mention

Kadaisi Vivasayi - Late Shri Nallandi

Jhilli - Aranya Gupta and Bithan Biswas

Home - Indrans

Anur - Eyes on the Sunshine - Jahanara Begum

Regional film awards

Best Assamese film - Anur

Best Bengali film - Kalkokkho

Best Hindi film - Sardar Udham

Best Gujarati film - Chhello Show

Best Kannada film - 777 Charlie

Best Marathi film - Ekda Kaay Zala

Best Malayalam film - Home

Best Odia film - Pratikshya

Best Tamil film - Kadaisi Vivasayi

Best Telugu film - Uppena

Best writing on cinema awards

Critic (special mention) - Subramanya Badoor (Kannada)

Best film critic - Purushothama Charyulu (Telugu)

Best book on cinema - â€˜Music by Laxmikant Pyarelal: The Incredibly Melodious Journeyâ€™ by Rajiv Vijayakar

The award for best non-feature film went to Ek Tha Gaon, a film in Hindi and Garhwali produced and directed by Srishti Lakhera.

The National Film Awards was constituted in 1954. Initially, two gold medals and certificates of merit were given to two best films across states, and silver medals were given to regional films. Later, the number of awards were increased, and awards for artists and technicians have been given since 1968. Currently, the awards are given under three categories â€“ Features, Non-Features and Best Writing on Cinema.