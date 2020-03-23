68-yr-old from Philippines who recovered from COVID-19 dies in Mumbai

The man died at a private hospital in Mumbai on Sunday night.

A 68-year-old man from Philippines, who tested positive for coronavirus infection and later recovered, has died at a hospital in Mumbai, the city civic body said on Monday.

This is the third death reported from Mumbai in connection with the coronavirus.

The man had initially tested positive for coronavirus and was under treatment at the civic-run Kasturba Hospital here. He was later shifted to a private hospital after his test report came out negative, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said in a statement.

He died at the private hospital late Sunday night, it said.

"He had diabetes mellitus and asthma and was admitted to the Kasturba hospital on March 13. He had developed acute renal failure and respiratory distress," the civic body said.

Maharashtra has the highest number of people who have reported positive for the novel coronavirus. With 89 patients and three deaths, the state is so far the worst affected, followed by Kerala, which has 67 COVID-19 positive cases.

The country is in a state of near total lockdown to prevent movement and gatherings of people and subsequent spread of the disease. Maharashtra imposed a lockdown from March 22 midnight to March 31. Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) which bars the gathering of over five people has been put in place in all urban areas of the state.

The Chief Minister Uddhav Thackarey advised people not to leave their homes unless necessary; and said that public transport in the state including local trains, inter-state buses, private and government operated buses have been suspended. However, local bus services in cities will be working only for those people who work in essential services.

Stores selling groceries, milk and vegetables, and financial institutions like banks and stock exchange however, have not been asked to shut down.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India has crossed 400.

(with PTI inputs)