68-year-old Kerala man with COVID-19 dies, death toll rises to 23

The 68-year-old man, who is a native of Mayyanad in Kollam, had returned from New Delhi on June 10.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

A 68-year-old Kollam native, who was under treatment for COVID-19, succumbed on Tuesday morning. With this, the total death toll in the state rose to 23.

The man, who is a native of Mayyanad in Kollam district, had returned from New Delhi on June 10. He was tested positive for coronavirus on June 17 while in quarantine.

“He was being treated at the Government Medical College in Kollam but the man’s condition remained critical as he had developed pneumonia,” an official release from the Kollam district administration stated. On Monday, the medical condition worsened as the man suffered cardiac arrest in the night, following which, on Tuesday morning, he passed away at 9.55 am.

The district administration has informed that the funeral will be held on Tuesday according to COVID-19 protocol.

Earlier this month, a 65-year-old man in Kollam, too, had succumbed to COVID-19. He had no travel history and his source of infection is yet to be found.

A total of 1,540 people are currently under treatment for COVID-19 in Kerala. With 197 people under treatment in Malappuram, the district has the highest number of active cases. While Palakkad follows the second with 165 people, Kollam district is the third highest in the number of active cases, with 159 people under treatment.

Of the 23 people reported to have died in Kerala due to COVID-19, majority of them had comorbidities.

Meanwhile, 14,7351 people are under observation in the state as on Monday night. While 2,126 people are under isolation in hospitals after exhibiting symptoms, others are in home or institutional quarantine. In Malappuram district, 19,889 people are undergoing quarantine, making it the district with the highest number of people under observation.

Kerala has also marked 112 places as containment zones in the state. With 35 zones, Kannur district has the highest number of containment zones.

Read: Thiruvananthapuram tightens restrictions as mayor warns of community spread

Watch: