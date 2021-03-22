67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Manoj Bajpai, Kangana Ranaut win

The Best Feature Film has been awarded to Mohanlalâ€™s unreleased epic historical war drama 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham'.

The 67th National Film awards for films that released in the year 2019 were announced on Monday. A number of notable films from south Indian states bagged awards. The award for the Best Actor was this time shared between Dhanush for the Tamil film Asuran and Manoj Bajpayee for the Hindi film Bhonsle. This is actor Dhanush's second National Film Award after Aadukalam in 2011. Actor Kangana Ranaut won Best Actress award for her performance in Manikarnika-The Queen of Jhansi and Panga. Actor Vijay Sethupathi won Best Supporting Actor for his performance in the Tamil film Super Deluxe.

Asuran, directed by Vetrimaaran, also won best Tamil Feature Film. Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's Chhichhore won Best Feature Film Hindi.

Jallikattu that was Indiaâ€™s official entry to the Oscar race under International Feature category won the National award for Best Cinematography. The filmâ€™s cinematographer is Gireesh Gangadharan. Mathukutty Xavier won an award under Best Debut Film of a Director for his Malayalam film Helen and Ranjith who worked on make-up in the film Helen won Best Make-up Artiste award. Lyricist Prabha Varma won Best Lyrics for the song â€˜Arodum Parayuka Vayya' in the Malayalam film Kolaambi.

Director/actor Parthibanâ€™s Oththa Seruppu Size 7 won Special Jury Award at the national awards this year. The film also won Best Audiography (Re-recordist of final mixed track). Music director D Imman won Best Music Direction for Viswasam. This film starred Ajith and Nayanthara in the lead.

Young actor Naga Vishal won best Child Actor Award for his performance in the Tamil film Karuppu Durai (KD).

In Telugu, two films won National Awards â€” Nani's Jersey under Best Telugu Feature film and Best Editing categories and Mahesh Babu's Maharshi under Best Choreography (Raju Sundaram). Maharshi, directed by Paidipally Vamshidhar Rao, also won the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment Award. Best Action Direction Award has been won by Vikram Mor for the Kannada film Avane Srimannarayana.

Jury on the panel this time included Tamil filmmaker and music composer Gangai Amaran and Shri Shaji N Karun from Kerala.

Best Telugu film - Jersey - Gowatam Tinnanuri

Best Tamil film - Asuran - Vetrimaaran

Best Malayalam film - Kalla Nottam - Rahul Riji Nair

Best Kannada film - Akshi - Manoj Kumar

Best Hindi film - Chhichhore - Nitesh Tiwari

Best Action Direction Award - Vikram Mor for Avane Srimannarayana (Kannada)

Best Choreography - Raju Sundaram for Maharshi (Telugu)

Best Special Effects - Siddharth Priyadarshan for Marakkar Arabikkadalinte Simham (Malayalam)

Special jury award - Oththa Seruppu Size 7 (Tamil) - R Parthiban

Best Lyrics - Prabha Varma for the song 'Arodum Parayuka Vayyaâ€™ in Kolaambi (Malayalam)

Best Music Direction (Song) - D Imman for Viswasam (Tamil)

Best Make-up Artiste - Ranjith for Helen (Malayalam)

Best Costume Designer - Sujith Sudhakaran and V Sai for Marakkar

Best Editing - Navin Nooli for Jersey (Telugu)

Best Audiography - Resul Pookutty for Oththa Seruppu Size-7

Best Cinematography - Gireesh Gangadharan for Jallikattu (Malayalam)

Best child artiste - Naga Vishal for KD (a) Karuppu Durai (Tamil)

Best Supporting Actor - Vijay Sethupathi for Super Deluxe (Tamil)

Best Actor - Dhanush for Asuran (shared with Manoj Bajpayee)

Best popular film providing wholesome entertainment - Maharshi (Telugu) - Paidipally Vamshidhar Rao

Best Debut director - Mathukutty Xavier for Helen (Malayalam)

Best Feature Film - Marakkar Arabikkadalinte Simham (Malayalam)

Best Actress - Kangana Ranaut for Manikarnika -The Queen of Jhansi and Panga