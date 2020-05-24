6,767 new COVID-19 cases in India, deaths exceed 3,800

While Maharashtra has a total of 47,190, Tamil Nadu has reported 15,512 COVID-19 cases so far.

Coronavirus COVID-19

India is attempting to flatten the curve of the novel coronavirus and is currently under an extended lockdown, as some states are continuing to see a steady rise in cases. The Indian government has extended its lockdown till May 31 to help contain the spread of COVID-19.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the number of cases in India as of 9 am on May 24 stands at 1,31,868, with 6,767 cases in 24 hours. A total of 54,441 patients have recovered. With 147 deaths in 24 hours, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 stands at 3,867, as per government data.

Here are the numbers as of 10 am on May 24:

â€” Tamil Nadu has 15,512 cases. 7,491 people have recovered and 103 people have died due to the disease. On May 23, 759 new cases were reported.

â€” Karnataka has a total of 1,959 cases. 608 patients have recovered and the state has reported 4 deaths. A total of 216 new cases were reported in the state on Saturday.

â€” Kerala has a total of 795 cases, with 515 recoveries and 5 deaths. The state reported 62 new cases on May 23.

â€” Andhra Pradesh has a total of 2,714 cases, with 1,804 recoveries and 56 deaths.

â€” Telangana has a total of 1,813 cases, with 1,068 recoveries and 49 deaths. The state saw an increase of 52 cases on May 23.

â€” Maharashtra has a total of 47,190 cases, with 13,404 recoveries and 1,577 deaths. The state saw 2,608 new cases on May 23.

As testing increases and due to the influx of people from across India and countries, some states are recording spikes in cases and number of deaths. Experts say that India should still be testing more than it currently is, and the number of cases detected is expected to go up as, states ramp up testing.

Cases across the world are currently at 53,10,362, with 3,42,097 deaths (according to the map by Johns Hopkins) as on May 24.

For The News Minute's live tracker map, click the 'Coronavirus Live' icon found on the top right corner of every page.