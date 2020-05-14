66% of India Inc sees localisation gaining prominence in post-COVID world: Survey

The survey also revealed that remote working, digital/tech adoption, EHS focus and de-globalisation are going to be the biggest resets in business.

Atom Corporate

With India Inc. on lockdown, businesses have taken an unprecedented hit. Business leaders across sectors have mixed views about the time it would take to make a recovery. While 25% respondents feel it would take at least two quarters, 29% believe it could take between 6-9 months and another 29% believe it could take more than a year.

This came as part of market research firm Feedback Consultingâ€™s survey to gauge the impact of COVID-19 on businesses across sectors and the economy.

Among sectors, travel and tourism is the sector most impacted by the pandemic, according to 81% of the respondents, while being also among the slowest sectors to recover. The auto industry (80%), hospitality (71%) and construction & real estate (63%) are also amongst the most affected industries. Post the lockdown, e-commerce is expected to make a speedy recovery, according to 50% of the respondents, followed by IT services (46%), FMCG (44%), logistics and supply chain (43%) and retail (29%).

One of the biggest concerns faced by companies is the management of cash-flows (27%), followed by 26% business leaders who are worried about the uncertainty of the situation. With operational costs increasing and limited staff working remotely, 13% respondents are worried about business sustainability.

Firms are less optimistic about business bookings and are expecting the first two quarters of the year to have muted growth. About 23% respondents expect a reduction of over 15-20% in their business bookings, while 22% are expecting a reduction of 10-15%.

The pandemic is also expected to change the way businesses function in many ways. The survey revealed that remote working (29%), digital/tech adoption (23%), EHS (environment, health and safety) focus (17%) and de-globalisation (18%) are going to be the biggest resets in business, in the post pandemic world. About 46% businesses are also looking to focus more on employee engagement, while 66% leaders feel localisation will gain more prominence than ever before.

However, about 77% respondents are positive that the hit on businesses will be short-term as they expect newer business models to emerge. 59% business firms expect working from home to become a norm in a post-pandemic world.

One in two businesses are preparing to address the impact of COVID-19 by re-looking at their growth outlook for the coming quarters, while 33% are waiting for further guidelines before taking action. However, 17% respondents are planning to deal with the situation by managing their workflow.

In April 2020, about 146 business leaders participated in this web-based survey which was conducted across various sectors including auto, agriculture, BFSI, chemicals, energy, pharma, healthcare, education, construction, IT and services.

Feedback Consulting is a Bengaluru based B2B market research and business advisory firm.