65000 people help raise Rs 16 crore to help treat Hyderabad boy’s rare disease

Three-year-old Ayaansh who suffers from Spinal Muscular Atrophy needed a drug worth Rs 16 crore to be imported from the US to treat his rare disease.

The last 107-odd days have been an emotional journey for Hyderabad couple Yogesh Gupta and his wife Rupal Gupta. On February 4, they began a fundraising campaign for their son suffering from Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA). They had to raise a gigantic amount of Rs 16 crore to afford the treatment. Not knowing how they would achieve this herculean task, they embarked on the fundraising campaign. Nearly four months later, with a lot of support from friends, family, celebrities and many others who they’ve never met, the Hyderabad couple have finally managed to raise Rs 16 crore required for Ayaansh’s treatment. Around 65,000 people have donated to support the campaign.

The medicine, Zolgensma, made by Novartis, is available only in the USA and European countries. The cost of the drug is around Rs 16 crore and importing the drug would increase the cost by another six crores because of the import duty and GST. In February, when Yogesh Gupta spoke to TNM, he had broken down several times while talking about his son’s rare disease and how they couldn’t afford the expensive treatment. When TNM spoke to him again after the money was raised, he was filled with a renewed sense of hope and satisfaction of having raised such a huge amount for his son’s treatment.

“It has been a tedious, tiring, emotional and long journey. We’ve had our share of low days and high days. On some days we would just break down. Initially, there was an overwhelming response. We had managed to raise Rs 2 crore in 14 days. Then the funds coming in began to slow down. There were days we began to lose hope, but our friends kept us going,” shared Yogesh Gupta.

WE DID IT!!!



Never thought that this arduous journey we set on to #saveayaanshgupta would culminate this beautifully. Happy to announce tht we have reachd ₹16 Cr. needed to get #Zolgensma for #Ayaansh. A big thank you to every person who supported us. This is your victory.✌️✌️ pic.twitter.com/n0mVl1BvGv May 23, 2021

“The journey from Rs 2 crore to 5 crore was slow and time consuming. Our friends from school and college began to campaign for us. More than 150 friends helped us throughout the fund raising. It was difficult for us because we had to take care of Ayaansh and also concentrate on the fundraising. While these efforts were on, Ayaansh’s physiotherapy hours reduced from four to five hours per day to one to two hours per day. We were trying hard to balance both. I took around 15-20 days off so that I could concentrate all my efforts on this,” added Yogesh.

During the last two to three months, Ayaansh’s parents said that he had been periodically suffering from chest congestion, inadequate sleep, vomiting etc. There had been days he refused to even eat food. SMA is a progressive disease and if adequate physiotherapy is not done, it can deteriorate the patient’s health.

A little into the fundraising, when Ayaansh’s health began to fluctuate, his parents decided to concentrate more on Ayaansh. Their friends continued the campaign. In the last few days, a Twitter handle that was started specifically to campaign for Ayaansh has been thanking several celebrities for their efforts to support the campaign. Cricketer Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma pitched in for the campaign, along with other well-known people in the film industry like Emraan Hashmi, Dia Mirza, Jaaved Jaaferi, Rajkumar Rao, Arjun Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan and many others.

@imVkohli & @AnushkaSharma - we always loved you as fans. But what you have done for Ayaansh and this campaign is beyond what we expected. Thanks for your generosity. You helped us win this match of life with a six! Will always be indebted for your help to #saveayaanshgupta pic.twitter.com/vJUozH2o2r — AyaanshFightsSMA (@FightsSma) May 23, 2021

Thank you @deespeak . When Ayaansh was bestowed this struggle, it was decided that Samaritans like you would come forward. And time just made it come true!

We will be eternally thankful for your kind gesture to join our campaign and help #saveayaanshgupta pic.twitter.com/bUIOxNbwkk — AyaanshFightsSMA (@FightsSma) May 25, 2021

Thank you @emraanhashmi sir. You gave your voice to our campaign just when we needed it. The right final push that led us to victory so quick and so smooth. This is truly the best Birthday gift Ayaansh could have got Sir. Thank you so so much. pic.twitter.com/oZuRTBCOqQ — AyaanshFightsSMA (@FightsSma) May 24, 2021

15th April'21 was one of the most fortunate days of our campaign when we woke up to see your post for Ayaansh. Your generosity and honest appeal has redefined our meaning of Stardom. Thank you so much for your love @RajkummarRao Sir. We really❤️ you. #savedayaanshgupta pic.twitter.com/HtZ98sysmU — AyaanshFightsSMA (@FightsSma) May 24, 2021

“One by one, we began to reach out to celebrities. We dropped them messages on their social media accounts. We reached out to everyone we could and we used contacts to further spread word about the campaign. We reached out to 100 celebrities and more than 50% of the celebrities have supported us in some way or the other. Apart from celebrities we also reached out to influencers. Even if they amplified the request, it helped,” said Yogesh.

The couple have completed all the documentation work, blood tests and other formalities to order the medicine, which has to be brought in from the USA. They are now working on the requests for the tax exemption on the medicine that needs to be brought in. A GST of 5% on Rs 16 crore will have to be paid to the government to import the medicine. The government has previously exempted taxes for such medical cases.

“We are expecting the drug to reach us by around June 10. The doctor has given us a go ahead. Once the medicine comes, an infusion process needs to be done which will only take an hour. It is a gene therapy. Following this, for several months, Ayaansh will have to be kept under observation. Physiotherapy will have to continue for five to six months”, shared Yogesh.

Interestingly the first few days and the last few days of the campaign have been effortless. It was the intermediate stage that was really painstaking, the parents said. Several people have been working tirelessly trying to spread the word about Ayaansh’s campaign. According to the family, an actor-couple went out of their way to ensure they reached out to many from their profession to support the campaign.

“While I managed to catch a couple of hours of sleep, my wife hardly slept for around 15 to 20 days during the campaign. She would be awake and reaching out to everyone she could. One part of the battle is done, the other part is after the medicine is administered to Ayaansh. Today (May 27) is his birthday. It is special because a lot of people are sending him cakes, gifts and wishes. We can’t thank all those who took it upon themselves as their campaign and helped us. We believe many of them are god-sent,” added Yogesh.