63% parents say online learning was beneficial to kids during lockdown: BYJU’S survey

Atom Education

Edtech startup BYJU’S released the findings from a nation-wide survey, which reveals that there has been a significant shift in the mindset of Indian parents towards online learning. While 70% parents revealed that their children used online learning for the first time during the lockdown, 75% parents surveyed said they want their children to continue learning through online channels/mediums even after schools reopen post COVID-19.

The majority of parents said they outgrew their inhibitions towards online learning during the lockdown and 63% felt that online learning has proved beneficial during the lockdown. 61% parents said they would recommend other parents to try online learning for their children, the survey found.

Parents also reportedly felt that this format is more interactive and effective and offers the flexibility of schedule and format that helps their children to learn better.

85% of the parents surveyed believe after-school personalised tuitions are a necessary element in the child’s learning journey. A whopping 90% of them do not want their children to go to a physical tutoring class soon. The survey further revealed that 89% of parents feel that they will sign up for a personalised online tutoring experience to compensate for the lack of tuitions.

Commenting on the findings of the survey, Divya Gokulnath, Co-Founder, BYJU’S, said, “Safety emerged as the strongest trigger for a majority of parents to try online learning for the first time during the lockdown. But the real mindset shift has taken place because parents have witnessed the effectiveness of digital learning in real time. 78% of the parents we surveyed also said that in addition to attending online lessons conducted by their schools, their child was also using at least one other online platform(s) to meet their learning needs. This is because online learning is not about directly converting offline learning online - it’s about using technology as an enabler to make learning engaging and effective.”

The survey, conducted in June 2020, received over 5000 responses from parents across 18 cities who had at least one child studying in K-12 (Kindergarten to class 12).