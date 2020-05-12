63 new COVID-19 cases in Karnataka as state reports highest single-day spike

Three districts â€” Kolar, Yadgir and Hassan â€” which had not seen any cases till now, have registered their first set of cases.

Karnataka saw a big surge of 63 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, marking the highest ever daily addition of cases in the state since the onset of the pandemic. Three districts, Kolar, Yadgir and Hassan, which had not seen any cases till now have registered their first set of cases.

Among the 63 new cases, 4 cases are from Bengaluru city, the district worst-affected in the state. Three of them, all middle-aged women, are contacts of a 23-year-old man who tested positive on April 24.

With this, the total cases in the state rose to 925, including 433 patients who have been discharged following their recovery, and 31 patients who have died.

15 new cases were reported from Bagalkote, 12 from Davanagere, 9 from Dharwad, 3 from Gadag, 5 each from Hassan and Kolar districts, and 2 each from Bidar and Yadgir. Ballari, Mandya, Chikkaballapura, Kalaburagi all reported one case each.

While the contacts of all cases have been traced, a 30-year-old man from Ballari, a 35-year-old who tested positive in Bengaluru and two cases from Kolar have no relevant travel or contact history as of now. The process to trace their contacts is going on. All other patients who tested positive on Tuesday were either in contact with an already infected person, have a relevant travel history, or have Influenza-like illness.

While 32 cases reported from Yadgir, Gadag, Bagalkote, Dharwad and Davanagere (7) districts have a travel history to Ahmedabad, six patients from Mandya and Hassan have a travel history to Mumbai.

Five other patients from Davanagere are contacts of an 80-year-old woman who tested positive on April 27 in Dakshina Kannada district.

All the patients from Bidar are residents of a containment zone.

With this, Bengaluru Urban still remains the most affected district with a total of 182 cases. However, the district has seen more than 50% recovery rate, with 91 patients discharged following their recovery.

Belagavi is the second most-affected district having 113 cases after the recent spurt of cases.