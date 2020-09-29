62 people from Telangana and Andhra make 'India's richest' list

AP and Telanganaâ€™s Chigurupati Krishna Prasad of Granules India and C Sathyanarayana of Laurus Labs are two of the top five wealth gainers in India.

Among the 828 individuals across India who featured in the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2020 (a compilation of Indian individuals with a wealth of Rs 1,000 crore or more), 62 of them hail from the Telugu states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, according to IIFL Wealth.

From AP and Telangana, Chigurupati Krishna Prasad of Granules India and C Sathyanarayana of Laurus Labs gained wealth by 218% and 210% in 2020 respectively, thereby becoming two of the top five wealth gainers in India.

The number of USD billionaires from AP and Telangana increased from five to nine this year, according to the report.

The top 10 wealthiest families from AP and Telangana are Murali Divi and family (Diviâ€™s Laboratories), B Parthasaradhi Reddy and family (Hetero Drugs), K Satish Reddy and family (Dr. Reddy's Laboratories), P Pitchi Reddy and PV Krishna Reddy (Megha Engineering & Infrastructures), GV Prasad and G Anuradha (Dr. Reddy's Laboratories), Rameswar Rao Jupally and family (My Home Industries), M Satyanarayana Reddy and family (MSN Laboratories), VC Nannapaneni (Natco Pharma) and C Visweswara Rao and family (Navayuga Engineering).

The cumulative wealth of individuals in AP and Telangana registered a 34% increase as compared to last year. Medha Servo Drives, Virchow Laboratories and Singhania Foods International contribute Rs 7,200 crore, Rs 4,000 crore and Rs 3,800 crore respectively to the AP and Telangana wealth list.

With a wealth of Rs 4,700 crore, Mahima Datla and family is the only woman entrant to feature on the list.

Among the 62 wealthiest individuals, 51 hail from Hyderabad, three from Visakhapatnam, and two each from Ranga Reddy and Secunderabad.

In terms of the number of individuals in the list, the pharmaceutical sector accounts for 32% of the richest individuals in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, followed by the food processing industry with 11% and the construction and engineering sector with 8%.