In an unfortunate incident, a 60-year-old man from Ramanthapur in Hyderabad, killed himself on Saturday, allegedly suspecting that he was infected with coronavirus. The incident took place at around 6.30 am.

According to police, the deceased Krishna Murthy, who was working as an assistant to an advocate, had asthma, acidity and other health problems, which led to his suspicion that he probably was infected with the disease, and he became depressed as a result.

“For the past 15 days, he was suffering from depression, as he was not keeping well. To clear his suspicion, his family took him to the Government Fever Hospital. The doctors there confirmed that he did not have COVID-19. However, he wasn’t convinced and took the extreme decision,” Uppal Sub Inspector M Anjaiah told TNM.

As the deceased died instantaneously, the police shifted the body to Gandhi Hospital for autopsy.

After conducting the probe, police established that it was a clear case of suicide. “It is a clear case of suicide, the victim did not have COVID-19,” SI Anjaiah said.

The incident has highlighted the need to address mental health, raise awareness about COVID-19 and build confidence, particularly amongst the elderly suffering from various kinds of illness.

The state government is already operating a toll-free helpline: 104 - dedicated to address all the queries and grievances pertaining to COVID-19.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help.

Telangana

Telangana government suicide prevention tollfree no - 104

Roshni- 040-66202000, 66202001

SEVA- 09441778290, 040 - 27504682 (between 9 AM and 7 PM)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention Helpline No.78930-78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Kerala

Maithri helpline - 0484-2540530

Chaithram helpline: 0484-2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Tamil Nadu

State health department suicide helpline number - 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in TN)

Karnataka

Sahai: 24-hour helpline numbers: 080- 65000111, 080-65000222