For 6 yrs, an actor has been fighting to remove her leaked rape scene from porn sites

Sona was a minor at the time of the shoot and the film's makers had promised that the footage of sexual assault would be deleted after they used the relevant bits.

Seven year ago, actor Sona M Abraham acted in a Malayalam film titled For Sale. The 2013 film was about a woman ending her life after watching her little sister being raped. Sona, then a 14-year-old minor, was cast as the sister and recalls having to act out particularly uncomfortable rape scenes.

The scenes were recorded privately using a hand camera and the film’s director (Satish Ananthapuri) and producer (Anto Kadavelil) had promised that the footage would be deleted after they used the relevant bits for the film, Sona tells TNM.

But one year later, the entire raw footage recorded on the hand camera surfaced on the internet, particularly on YouTube, prompting Sona’s family to approach the police. What came next has been an uphill battle. It's been over six years and Sona is still trying to get the footage taken down from the internet, revealing serious flaws in the handling of online crime, especially against women, by authorities. The actor recently recounted her experience in a video for WCC’s (Women in Cinema Collective) ‘Refuse the Abuse’ campaign which speaks about online gender justice, trolling and cyberbullying among other issues.

“In 2014, I had approached the Ernakulam City Police Commissioner’s officer to get the clipping removed from YouTube. The officials said that YouTube would take down the scene if they sent a request letter signed by the Commissioner. At the time, they did not lodge an FIR or take down a complaint,” Sona tells TNM.

Although the scenes were temporarily removed from YouTube, they resurfaced quickly enough and spread to other sites — including porn websites and social media, where porn clippings were spliced with shots from the footage in question.

Sona and her mother then filed a complaint at the Ernakulam North Police Station in 2016, naming For Sale’s director, producer and editor as the accused. They are not sure as to why someone would have leaked the clip. Sona recalls some bitterness with the producer during the shoot, however it was nothing serious. She says that after the video was leaked, she and her mother had confronted the producer but he refused to take any responsibility for this.

“The footage would not have leaked without their knowledge as they held the rights to it. Hence, adding them to the FIR seemed appropriate. I also requested in the complaint that the scenes be taken down from the internet. My complaint was transferred to the cyber cell and I was promised that action would be taken,” Sona adds.

Although the actor says that the police did get the footage removed from the internet, it did not effect lasting change as the scenes would immediately resurface.

However, the FIR lodged at the North Station only charged the accused under minor sections of IPC 500 (defamation) and the Kerala Police Actor section 119 (b) (taking photos or recording videos or propagating them at any place in a manner affecting the reasonable privacy of women).

“I was a minor when the film was shot and when the recorded footage was leaked. This would attract relevant sections of POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act as well as the Information Technology (IT) Act section 67 B. The sections were not added and it helped the accused acquire a station bail soon after their arrest,” Sona says.

Finally, the actor approached the Kerala High Court with a writ petition in 2016, asking for the footage to be erased from the internet and demanding that stronger sections be added to the FIR against the film’s director, producer and editor.

After sharing her experience in the video for Refuse the Abuse campaign, the actor, who is now a 5th year law student, has received considerable attention. She confirmed that she received calls from the Women's Commission in Kerala and the Hi Tech cell of the Kerala police which deals with cyber crimes.