6-yr-old dies after being mauled by dogs in Hyd, was shunted from hospital to hospital

The child was attacked by a pack of street dogs around 11 am on Saturday, and was shifted five times before being given proper treatment.

A six-year-old succumbed to her injuries on Saturday after she was mauled by dogs in Chengicherla in Hyderabad. She was shunted from hospital to hospital for treatment, before finally being admitted to Niloufer hospital where she died.

The child was attacked by a pack of street dogs around 11 am on Saturday when she was playing on the street near her house. She was severely injured on her head, neck, legs and other parts of the body.

The parents took the injured six-year-old first to a local private hospital called Aditya Hospital. There, the girl was admitted and her wounds were cleaned. However, after seeing the severity of the multiple injuries, the girl was sent to another private hospital Ankura, where the girl was treated for a couple of hours. But the condition of the girl was only deteriorating and she was sent to Yashoda hospital – which reportedly refused to admit her after seeing her injuries.

Later on she was sent to Fever hospital, from where she was finally sent to Niloufer hospital as it's one of the children's hospitals in the city. However, the girl succumbed to her injuries at 6 pm while undergoing treatment, said NGO Balala Hakkula Sangham, which was coordinating with the girls' family.

The family of the girl depends on daily wage and the father of the girl demanded justice for his daughter, and a solution to the street dog problem.

It is estimated that there are around 400 street dogs roaming in that area and because of the COVID-19 lockdown, most of these dogs are deprived of food, according to officials from the Boduppal Municipality.

Speaking to The News Minute, Boduppal Municipal Commissioner Shankar M said, "We are coordinating with the Animal Husbandry department to control the problem of street dogs. We have two plans in mind as of now – one is birth control methods, and the other is to take all the dogs and leave them in a forest area in the outskirts.” The official also stated that they are thinking of long term solutions.

On Sunday morning, the girl's funeral was held at her home in Boduppal. Officials have given the family Rs 10,000 for funeral expenses, and some rice as of now. The family and the Balala Hakkula Sangham are demanding rightful compensation for the family.

"The life of children has no proper security these days. This is not the first time that a child succumbed to stray animals. Earlier even an infant boy was also eaten by a pig in Saroornagar. And a boy fell into borewell and died in the state a couple of days ago. All these children are playing near their house, but still they don't have security guaranteed due to the negligence of the authorities," said Achyuta Rao from Balala Hakkula Sangham.

A petition has been filed with State Human Rights Commission against negligence of the municipal corporation in the death of the girl by Balala Hakkula Sangham.