6-year-old Karnataka girl attacked by leopard dies, Govt announces compensation

The leopard pounced on the girl when she was playing alone in front of her house.

A six-year-old girl named Susheela, residing in Kaggaligundi village in Karnatakaâ€™s Chamarajanagar, died on Saturday, July 15th as a result of injuries sustained during a leopard attack. She was rushed to the hospital immediately after the attack but succumbed to her injuries while receiving treatment.

The leopard pounced on the girl when she was playing alone in front of her house. The leopard, which appeared from nowhere, had attacked the girl and tried to drag her into the forest. It had pulled her up to 200 metres, when villagers, upon hearing the girlâ€™s screams, rushed to the spot. Armed with sticks and sharp objects, they began chasing the leopard. After seeing the crowd, the leopard ran away leaving the girl at the spot.

The people of Soliga tribe inhabit the place located close to the forest and the leaders of the community have appealed for quick action against leopard menace which has surfaced in the region in recent times. The Minister for Forests and Environment Eshwar Khandre has announced that the family of the deceased girl would get Rs 15 lakh compensation. "I will immediately direct the compensation of Rs 15 lakh to her family and also try to provide Rs 4,000 monthly allowance for the deceasedâ€™s family," he said.