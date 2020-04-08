6 Malaysians in Hyderabad booked for not disclosing visit to Tablighi Jamaat event

The foreigners were allegedly hiding at a mosque in Tolichowki area.

A case has been registered against a group of six Malaysians in Hyderabad on charges of violating visa norms and not disclosing to authorities that they had attended the religious meeting of the Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi last month.

The six Malaysians had come to Hyderabad on tourist visas last month and later went to New Delhi and attended the Tablighi Jamaat religious meeting there and travelled back to the city but did not inform the local authorities about their stay.

The foreigners were allegedly hiding at a mosque in Tolichowki area. Police also booked the incharge of the mosque for hiding the information about presence of the Malaysians.

Based on information, a police team shifted them to the state-run Gandhi Hospital for quarantine around one week ago and their medical test reports were pending,they said.

A police officer said that they were booked under Sections 420 (cheating), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life)188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 109 (abetment) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

They were also booked under various sections of Epidemic Diseases Act 1897 and Disaster Management Act 2005. Since the Malaysians had come on a tourist visa but attended religious meetings, they were also booked for violation of the Foreigners Act.

The Telangana government had earlier asked people who attended the religious gathering to voluntarily come forward and voluntarily report to the officials. The government also said it would arrange for conducting tests for them and provide them with free treatment.

On Monday, a case was registered against 10 Indonesians, who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi last month and visited Karimnagar district and subsequently tested positive for coronavirus for alleged negligence and disobedience to the order issued by a public servant.

