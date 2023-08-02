6 dead, 116 arrested in Nuh, no fresh clashes: District admin

The district administration said that 26 FIRs have been filed at different police stations in Nuh in connection to the communal riot that erupted in Nuh on Monday and spread to Gurugram on Tuesday.

The Nuh district administration in Haryana on Wednesday, August 2, said that a total of six people have died, 60 injured, and 116 persons arrested in the wake of the violence, adding that no fresh clashes have erupted so far. According to the Haryana government, the victims comprised two home guards and four civilians. The district administration also said that 26 FIRs have been filed at different police stations in Nuh in connection to the communal riot that erupted in Nuh on Monday and spread to Gurugram on Tuesday.

Section 144 is still in place in Nuh, Gurugram, Faridabad, Palwal and Jhajjar districts. Nuh Deputy Commissioner Prashant Panwar said that 14 companies of police force are on the ground to deal with any untoward incidents, while educational institutions will remain closed till further orders. Apart from this, the situation is currently normal in the district after huge forces have been deployed in Gurugram.To maintain law and order in Nuh, 10 duty magistrates and six special duty magistrates have been appointed area-wise by the district administration. Eight senior police officials across the state are closely monitoring the overall situation in the district.

"We are committed to the safety of the public. The overall situation in Nuh district is normal. We appeal to the public to maintain peace, calm, and harmony in the district and avoid any kind of misinformation. There are 14 companies of police force on the field and patrolling the key locations throughout the day. Key areas have been barricaded. Educational institutions in the district will remain closed till further orders. Internet services in Nuh are still suspended," Panwar added.

While appealing for peace and calm, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said 30 companies of the state police and 20 companies of Central paramilitary forces have been deployed. “The perpetrators of violence would be soon identified,” he added.

Meanwhile, teams of cybercrime police stations are keeping an eye on social media platforms. "Any person found to be involved in spreading misinformation will be dealt with strictly," SP Nuh Narendra Singh Bijarnia said.